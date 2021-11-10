Eric Gentry Named National Freshman of the Year Candidate

The Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker has looked exceptionally strong in his freshman campaign thus far.

On Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club released their watch list for the 4th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Eric Gentry finds himself as one of many potential candidates named to the watch list.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list incorporates a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized across the country according to the website.

Ten Semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award will be announced December 2, 2021, while 3 finalists for the award will be unveiled December 21, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award will be announced on Monday January 10, 2022.

Despite being a freshman, Gentry finds himself as one of nine defenders on Arizona State's defense to garner at least 25 tackles on the season. Gentry also has two passes defended to his name as well.

Gentry's 6-foot-6 frame makes him incredibly versatile thanks to his athleticism. Whether it be run support or pass defense, Gentry has slowly worked his way into regular snaps in the Sun Devils' defense.

His goal line stand to help preserve a win vs UCLA sticks out as one of potentially memorable plays for Gentry at Arizona State.

Heading into his freshman season, there were debates on exactly how Gentry would be utilized. Some thought Gentry may have been better off as an edge rusher, thanks to the depth at linebacker and the Sun Devils needing a boost in terms of their pass-rush.

However, Gentry's talent has propelled him onto the scene at both a local and national level, quickly emerging as one of Arizona State's best linebackers.