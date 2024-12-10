Arizona State football transfer portal updates: Tracking the Sun Devils' roster
The Arizona State football program finished early national signing day ranked in the bottom half of the Big 12 for its class of 2025 signings.
The Sun Devils currently have the eighth-ranked class in the conference and 48th overall in the country, according to 247sports. Head coach Kenny Dillingham was able to lock in some crucial pledges, bringing in the No. 1 player in New Mexico, four-star athlete Cameron Dyer, and four-star tight end AJ La out of California.
Those signings weren't enough for ASU's recruiting class to be considered one of the best, so there is still more work to do on the recruiting trail. Arizona State has a great opportunity to make some significant recruiting moves now that Dillingham's area of expertise just opened up: the college football transfer portal.
The winter transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Dillingham and his Sun Devils are already on the hunt to fill in the gaps.
ASU made its way to a bye in the College Football Playoff on the backs of transfer portal pickups. The Sun Devils trio of All-Big 12 selections — redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt (Michigan State), redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson (Colorado) and senior running back Cam Skattebo (Sacramento State) — were all excellent portal finds by Dillingham, and he'll be looking to recruit more players just like them.
Dillingham said he'll be targeting offensive linemen, running backs and wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball. Arizona State had a room full of senior receivers that will need to be replaced and is looking for a complementary addition to play alongside Tyson. It won't be easy to find a running back that mirror's Skattebo, but it'll be a pivotal find if they can target someone half as tough as their offensive leader.
"(Skattebo's) leaving, and Skat's pretty good," Dillingham said. "So we need to find somebody to take out some of his carries. I feel good about the guys behind Skatt, but Skatt's a bigger back, so we gotta get another bigger back in here to replace him."
Defensively, Dillingham is looking to replace a defensive end, defensive tackle and a tough loss at the safety position with redshirt sophomore Kamari Wilson's name in the portal.
Wilson was one of nine Sun Devils to enter the transfer portal on opening day, and two more followed suit on Tuesday.
The transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28. Follow along and stay up to date with all Arizona State transfer portal activity over the next few weeks:
ASU Transfer Portal Losses (11)
- Redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Wilson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 as a three-star transfer prospect. The No. 44 overall ranked player in the country out of the Class of 2022, Wilson working on his second transfer, leaving Florida for ASU after the 2023 season.
- Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tristan Monday entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 as a three-star transfer prospect. Monday is working on his second transfer, signing to Wisconsins as a three-star out of the Class of 2022.
- Junior corner back LT Welch entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 after being dismissed from the team due to a program rule violation. Welch is working on his second transfer, signing to LSU as the 127th overall ranked player in the country in the Class of 2022.
- Redshirt junior tight end Markeston Douglas entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9. Douglas is transferring for the second time, signing with Florida State as a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2020 before transferring to ASU.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kaleb Black entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9. Black was considered a three-star out of the Class of 2020.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jamal Young II entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Korbin Hendrix entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9. Hendrix signed to ASU as a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2023.
- Redshirt freshman Keontez Bradley entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9. Bradley signed to ASU as a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2023.
- Redshirt sophomore defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9. Tapp is working on his second transfer, signing to Texas as the 107th overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2022.
- Redshirt freshman linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10. Thunderbird signed to ASU as a three-star prospect out of the Class of 2023.
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kyran Bourda entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10. Bourda signed to ASU as a three-star prospect out of the Class of 2023.
ASU Transfer Portal Additions (0)
Arizona State has not made any transfer portal signings.