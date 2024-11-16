Arizona State-Kansas State football game time, TV channel, how to watch online
There is a lot on the line Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
Arizona State (7-2, 4-2) and No. 19 Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) are both competing for a spot in the Big 12 football championship game — and a potential berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Both teams are one game behind Colorado for second place in the Big 12, and a loss would all but eliminate them from the conference title game race. The Wildcats come in as huge favorites (7.5 points) and are 4-0 at home this season.
Regardless of what happens Saturday, Arizona State has made huge strides in year two under Kenny Dillingham.
"Like I told our guys, I don't know if there's another team in the country who has a better chance to compete to win a championship right now, that lives in as good of a city, with as good of weather, that practices in the environment we practice ... I don't know if there's a better place to be anywhere than in Tempe, Arizona, where right now, currently, we're competing for something in 68-degree weather," Dillingham said after Wednesday's ASU practice.
After rushing for just 99 yards last week (their second-lowest total of the season) the Sun Devils will have Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo back on the field this week. Despite missing the win over UCF, Skattebo is still third in the Big 12 in rushing with 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Saturday's pivotal Big 12 football game between Arizona State and Kansas State:
Arizona State at Kansas State TV Channel, Online Stream, Updated Odds
Who: Arizona State (7-2, 4-2) at Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) in a Big 12 Conference football game
When: 5 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 16
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kansas
Live Stream Online: Stream Arizona State-Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Kansas State 30
Updated Betting Odds: Kansas State is now favored by 7.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup