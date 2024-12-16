Arizona State lands transfer portal commitment from top kicker
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham made national headlines earlier this season when he said the Sun Devils would be holding an open tryout for a new kicker.
ASU had just lost 24-14 to Cincinnati on the road, and they missed two fourth-quarter field goals. Dillingham later apologized for his reaction, but the point was made — the Sun Devils lacked consistency in the kicking game.
On Sunday, Dillingham found his kicker in the transfer portal. Former Eastern Michigan kicker Jesus Gomez committed to the Sun Devils. Gomez, who has one year of eligibility remaining, nailed 20-of-25 kicks this past season, including a 57-yarder.
Ironically, Gomez booted the first field goal of his career in Eastern Michigan's 30-21 upset over Arizona State in the Sun Devils' third game of the 2022 season. Former ASU coach Herm Edwards was fired after the game, leading to the eventual hiring of Dillingham.
You could say this is Dillingham's thank you for the opportunity to get the ASU job.
Gomez earned Second Team All-MAC honors this season, and was 46-of-58 (79.3%) over his three seasons at Eastern Michigan. He converted 95-of-100 extra points (95%) and has only had one kick blocked.
The Sun Devils currently have three kickers on their roster: Senior Parker Lewis, redshirt sophomore Ian Hershey and true freshman Carston Kieffer. Against Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game, Kieffer got the start and made a 32-yard field goal and went 6-of-6 on extra points.
Gomez, who is from Puebla, Mexico, was one of two ASU signings on Sunday, joining Clemson transfer wide receiver Noble Johnson.