Arizona State LB Darien Butler Announced as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

    November 2, 2021
    LB Darien Butler Announced as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

    Butler has arguably been Arizona State's top defensive player this season.
    Author:

    On Monday evening, the Butkus foundation announced a list of 16 semifinalists for the 2021 Butkus Award, annually given to college football's top linebacker at the FBS level. 

    Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Darien Butler was named to the list, becoming one of four players from the Pac-12 to be recognized. The remainder of the players on the list are:

    Christian Harris, Alabama
    Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
    Nate Landman, Colorado
    Nakobe Dean, Georgia
    Jack Campbell, Iowa
    Damone Clark, LSU
    Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
    Malcolm Rodriquez, Oklahoma State
    Noah Sewell, Oregon
    Brandon Smith, Penn State
    Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
    DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
    Devin Lloyd, Utah
    Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
    Chad Muma, Wyoming

    Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award is one of the elite individual honors in college football. In 2008, The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers. An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists, conduct the selection process.

    Butler, a senior captain for the Sun Devils, leads Arizona State in total tackles (50) and interceptions (3) thus far. Butler is one of only 16 players in the Pac-12 to have 50 or more tackles, while also tied for second in the conference in interceptions. 

    Butler would be the first Pac-12 linebacker since UCLA's Eric Kendricks in 2014 to win the award and would become the first Arizona State linebacker to claim those honors. 

    Finalists are expected to be announced on Nov. 22, with the winner to be announced on or before Dec. 7. 

