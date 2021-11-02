Arizona State LB Darien Butler Announced as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

On Monday evening, the Butkus foundation announced a list of 16 semifinalists for the 2021 Butkus Award, annually given to college football's top linebacker at the FBS level.

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Darien Butler was named to the list, becoming one of four players from the Pac-12 to be recognized. The remainder of the players on the list are:

Christian Harris, Alabama

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Nate Landman, Colorado

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Damone Clark, LSU

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Malcolm Rodriquez, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award is one of the elite individual honors in college football. In 2008, The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers. An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists, conduct the selection process.

Butler, a senior captain for the Sun Devils, leads Arizona State in total tackles (50) and interceptions (3) thus far. Butler is one of only 16 players in the Pac-12 to have 50 or more tackles, while also tied for second in the conference in interceptions.

Butler would be the first Pac-12 linebacker since UCLA's Eric Kendricks in 2014 to win the award and would become the first Arizona State linebacker to claim those honors.

Finalists are expected to be announced on Nov. 22, with the winner to be announced on or before Dec. 7.