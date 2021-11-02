Arizona State LB Darien Butler Announced as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

LB Darien Butler Announced as Semifinalist for Butkus Award
On Monday evening, the Butkus foundation announced a list of 16 semifinalists for the 2021 Butkus Award, annually given to college football's top linebacker at the FBS level.
Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Darien Butler was named to the list, becoming one of four players from the Pac-12 to be recognized. The remainder of the players on the list are:
Christian Harris, Alabama
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Nate Landman, Colorado
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Damone Clark, LSU
Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
Malcolm Rodriquez, Oklahoma State
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Brandon Smith, Penn State
Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Chad Muma, Wyoming
Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award is one of the elite individual honors in college football. In 2008, The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers. An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists, conduct the selection process.
Butler, a senior captain for the Sun Devils, leads Arizona State in total tackles (50) and interceptions (3) thus far. Butler is one of only 16 players in the Pac-12 to have 50 or more tackles, while also tied for second in the conference in interceptions.
Butler would be the first Pac-12 linebacker since UCLA's Eric Kendricks in 2014 to win the award and would become the first Arizona State linebacker to claim those honors.
Finalists are expected to be announced on Nov. 22, with the winner to be announced on or before Dec. 7.