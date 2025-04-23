Arizona State loses top 2026 football recruit
The bad news: Arizona State's top class of 2025 football recruit has decommitted.
The good news: The Sun Devils are loaded at that position.
Four-star tight end Israel Briggs has re-opened his recruitment and has reportedly scheduled official visits to Cal. LSU, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M. Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports first reported the news.
Briggs, who is from Visalia, California, committed to Arizona State on Feb. 6. He played his first three high school seasons at Mt. Whitney High School before transferring to Redwood High School in late 2024. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Briggs played all over the field for Mt. Whitney, including running back and quarterback.
ASU loaded with tight ends
With a stable of big-time tight ends fighting for playing time, it's possible Briggs saw the writing on the wall.
Thousand Oaks (California) tight end Hayden Vercher, ranked in the top-20 class of 2026 tight ends in the country, committed to Arizona State earlier this year. Incoming freshman AJ Ia, a top-20 class of 2025 tight end. should compete for playing time next season, along with returning senior Chamon Metayer and Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson.
Then there's redshirt freshman Jayden Fortier. The top overall recruit out of Oregon in 2024, Fortier redshirted after tearing his ACL during the final game of his high school career in Dec. 2023.
This what Arizona State's tight end depth chart looks like heading into the 2025 season:
TE1 - Chamon Metayer, senior (returning starter)
TE2 - AJ Ia, freshman
TE3 - Khamari Anderson, junior (Kentucky transfer)
TE4 - Jayden Fortier, redshirt freshman