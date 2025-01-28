Arizona State makes offer to NFL legend's son
Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald have a long history of competing against each other in the NFL.
Now Ward is hoping he gets a chance to coach Fitzgerald's son.
Devin Fitzgerald, a 3-star recruit in the class of 2026, received an offer from Ward and the Arizona State football program on Tuesday.
“After a great discussion with [ASU wide receivers coach Hines Ward], I’m grateful and excited to announce that I have received an offer from Arizona State University!” Devin Fitzgerald wrote in a social media post.
Devin Fitzgerald just completed his junior season at Brophy College Prep, which is less than 15 miles from Arizona State's campus. A 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver, Fitzgerald caught 52 passes for 720 yards and 9 touchdowns in 12 games this past season.
Fitzgerald caught 8 passes for 102 yards in Brophy's 28-27 loss to Mountain View in the 6A state semifinals. He has more than 20 offers, including Arizona, Iowa State, UCLA and his dad's alma mater, Pittsburgh.
Larry Fitzgerald is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and racked up 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.