Arizona State Missing Several Starters vs Washington

A handful of key starters for Arizona State were not spotted during pre-game warmups with the team, spelling issues for the Sun Devils in Washington.

Prior to kickoff at Husky Stadium, the Arizona State Sun Devils took the field for pre-game warmups. Players who are not dressed in uniform with the team typically don't play due to various injuries, as the team does not specify who will and will not play prior to a game.

This leads for a great amount of suspension for a team such as Arizona State, who had a handful of key players unofficially marked as questionable heading into the game.

As it turns out, Arizona State will be missing quite the amount of starters when they face battle against the Washington Huskies.

Evan Fields, Henry Hattis, Johnny Wilson, Andre Johnson, Case Hatch, Kejuan Markham, Keon Markham and Ed Woods are not in warm ups according to 247 Sports.

Those losses are huge, specifically on the back end with Evan Fields and Kejuan Markham, both seeing significant time at safety for Arizona State. Willie Harts is taking snaps as the starter during warmups, while Spencer Lovell is receiving first-team reps in place of Hattis.

Fullback Case Hatch and Johnny Wilson were not dressed last week vs USC, depleting Arizona State's overall attack on the offensive side of the ball. Andre Johnson's absence also means we may be in for a large portion of Bryan Edwards and Ricky Pearsall tonight.

Defensive lineman Shannon Forman will also miss tonight's game, while defensive lineman D.J. Davidson looks good to go. Rivals is reporting Omarr Norman-Lott is taking reps in place of Forman.

The game, already placing Arizona State at an disadvantage due to poor weather conditions and a tough road environment, will now have to overcome extra obstacles in their quest to emerge victorious tonight over Washington.