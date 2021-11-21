Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Notable Numbers in Arizona State's Loss to Oregon State

    The Arizona State Sun Devils lost their fourth game of the season to Oregon State, falling to the Beavers 24-10. Here's a few notable numbers from Saturday night.
    The Arizona State Sun Devils' night was over practically before it began. 

    In the game prior to Arizona State-Oregon State, the Utah Utes defeated the Oregon Ducks to capture the Pac-12 North and putting to rest any hope of the Sun Devils salvaging a self-sabotaged season. 

    That set the tempo for Arizona State's night, as the Sun Devils came out flat when compared to host Oregon State. The Beavers defeated Arizona State 24-10 to keep their own Pac-12 divisional hopes alive, setting up a pivotal meeting with Oregon to finish the regular season. 

    As for Arizona State, a home date with Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium next weekend will cap off a surely disappointing regular season, one that was filled with the hope of potentially playing in the Rose Bowl just over a month ago. 

    There's plenty to fix for the Sun Devils, who will likely look at these notable numbers in hopes of ending their season on the right foot before finding out where they'll go bowling. 

    Notable Numbers:

    150: Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor rushed for 150 yards, marking the fourth time this season Baylor had reached that mark. The Sun Devils entered Saturday night as the top defensive unit in the Pac-12, with running backs rarely doing significant damage against Arizona State. 

    10: Arizona State had 10 penalties Saturday night, again having problems with discipline that ultimately held themselves back. Seven of the 10 were false starts, with offensive lineman Spencer Lovell called for three.

    27: Quarterback Jayden Daniels attempted 27 passes in Saturday's loss. Arizona State is 1-4 when Daniels attempts that many passes. His completion percentage of 59% is Daniels' second-lowest of the season. 

    2.6: Running back Rachaad White averaged 2.6 yards per carry against Oregon State, his lowest average since transferring to Arizona State. His 39 rushing yards were the second-lowest total of the season. 

    11: Arizona State wasn't at full strength, missing 11 players when they initially took the field: Darien Butler, Evan Fields, Curtis Hodges, Shannon Forman, Henry Hattis, Johnny Wilson, Andre Johnson, Jalin Conyers, Joe Moore, Stanley Lambert and Willie Harts.

    4: The Sun Devils struggled to stay on the field Saturday night, converting 4-of-11 attempts on third down. 

    0: Arizona State scored no points in the first half. 

    2: The Sun Devils had 10 total possessions throughout the night, but scored on only two. ASU missed two field goals, punted four times and turned the ball over on downs along with Daniels' opening-drive interception.

