Notable Numbers From Arizona State's 35-30 Victory Over Washington

It was all about the numbers in Arizona State's dramatic fourth-quarter comeback against the Washington Huskies. Fun facts and notable numbers from a Sun Devils win in Seattle.

Just when you thought the Arizona State Sun Devils' hopes and dreams of this season would end at the hands of the Washington Huskies, the team once again put their fans on a roller-coaster of emotions before eventually finding their path to victory in 35-30 fashion.

It was the first time since defeating Arizona in 2018 that the Sun Devils trailed by two possessions and successfully came back to win. Trailing 24-14 with six minutes remaining in the game, Arizona State somehow rattled off 21 unanswered points to effectively put the game out of reach for Washington.

The icing on the cake was linebacker Merlin Robertson's pick-six with under a minute remaining.

It was wet. It was cold. It was everything a football game hosted in Seattle late into the year should be.

Now, the Sun Devils live to see another week in their hopes for a Pac-12 South title. Next up is a tough Oregon State team, which defeated Stanford 35-14 on Saturday.

While the team flies back to Arizona and prepares for Oregon State, let's take a look at some notable numbers from the hard-fought victory over Washington.

Notable Numbers:

8: The amount of first downs Washington had in the first quarter, while totaling only seven in the loss to Oregon the week before.

13: Of Washington's first 16 plays, 13 were run from inside Arizona State territory. The Huskies quickly got out to a 14-0 lead.

2: The amount of passes quarterback Jayden Daniels completed to wide receivers, as the other eight completions went to running back Rachaad White (5) and tight end Curtis Hodges (3).

9: Amount of players missing due to injury for Arizona State: Shannon Forman, Evan Fields, Henry Hattis, Johnny Wilson, Andre Johnson, Case Hatch, Kejuan Markham, Keon Markham and Ed Woods

3: Daniels has now thrown an interception in three straight games, a first in his career. Daniels now has five interceptions in his last three games and eight total for 2021.

386: The number of rushing yards for White in his last two games, again putting on a dominant display after gaining 184 yards and two scores on the ground Saturday for Arizona State.

94: Arizona State had nine penalties for 94 yards, once again displaying an inability to get out of its own way more times than not. From false starts from backup offensive linemen to holding calls on long touchdowns, Arizona State certainly still has work to do in the discipline department.

25: The Sun Devils converted only 25% (3-for-12) of their third-down conversions, initially going 0-for-8 to begin the game.

4: Washington successfully converted all four of its red-zone trips into touchdowns against Arizona State. They are still the only team in the nation to have scored on every red-zone trip, now going a stunning 31-for-31 when advancing inside the 20-yard line.

28: Arizona State had gone 28 games since winning a game in which they trailed by two scores or more.