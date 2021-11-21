Game Recap: Arizona State Falls to Oregon State 24-10

In their final road game of the season, the Arizona State Sun Devils weren't able to secure a win over the Oregon State Beavers, losing their fourth game of the season.

The Arizona State Sun Devils needed nothing short of a miracle to win the Pac-12 South. Needing the Utah Utes to lose to the Oregon Ducks before handling business of their own against Oregon State, Arizona State's odds were slim to none.

The Utes were up 28-0 at halftime, effectively sucking all air out of Arizona State's hopes to finish the season on a strong note.

When it came time for kickoff at Oregon State, the Sun Devils sure looked like they had nothing to play for.

Prior to the game, Arizona State learned it would be without the following players: Receivers Andre Johnson and Johnny Wilson; tight ends Curtis Hodges and Jalin Conyers; offensive lineman Henry Hattis; defensive backs Evan Fields and T Lee; linebacker Darien Butler; and defensive linemen Shannon Forman and Stanley Lambert.

Already facing an uphill battle, the Sun Devils didn't exactly jump out of the gates.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage, and that would be a sign of things to come for Arizona State.

The Beavers opened the scoring with an Everett Hayes 52-yard field goal, taking a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. Arizona State attempted a 32-yard field goal shortly afterward, but kicker Cristian Zendejas missed to leave the Sun Devils scoreless.

Oregon State truly got going in the second quarter when a 10-yard touchdown reception by Tre'Shaun Harrison capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive that churned 7:46 of clock and put Oregon State up 10-0.

Driving after getting the ball back, the Beavers lost a fumble to Arizona State's DeAndre Pierce. The Sun Devils thought a huge break had swung their way, but an official review determined Pierce was out of bounds and did not reestablish himself.

Oregon State retained the ball with 6:23 left in the first half and made good on its second chance. The Beavers capped off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a Chance Nolan one-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 17-0.

After getting the ball with just under two minutes remaining, the Sun Devils were able to move into field-goal range. However, a 49-yard Logan Tyler attempt was pushed wide, and the Sun Devils were scoreless in the first half.

The Beavers totaled 14 first downs in the first half, while Pac-12 leading rusher B.J. Baylor carried the ball 12 times for 82 yards.

Arizona State possessed the ball for only 3:21 in the second quarter.

Zendejas was able to put the Sun Devils on the board in the third quarter, connecting from 26 yards out to cut the lead to 17-3.

It was a largely uneventful third quarter, as both the Sun Devils and Beavers exchanged punts aside from the lone field goal by Arizona State.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, Pierce nearly had a third-down interception that would have put the Sun Devils in Oregon State territory.

However, on the following play, Oregon State punter Luke Loecher dropped the snap, which allowed Arizona State to take over at the OSU 4-yard line. Sun Devils running back Chip Trayanum then scored to make it a one-possession game, 17-10.

Momentum appeared to be on Arizona State's side. The Sun Devils stopped Oregon State on three consecutive drives prior to the Trayanum touchdown, and forced a fourth down for the Beavers near midfield.

However, Oregon State opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the ASU 47. Swiss Army knife quarterback Jack Colletto burst to the right and scooted his way to a 47-yard touchdown to push the OSU lead to 24-10 with 11:24 remaining.

With 4:39 left in the game, the Sun Devils got the ball after a missed field-goal attempt by the Beavers. However, Arizona State fail to do anything with their last-ditch effort, turning the ball over on downs with 2:22 remaining after having two false starts on successive plays.

Oregon State took over and burned the rest of the clock and ended the home schedule undefeated.

Arizona State dropped its fourth game of the season in what was the second of two consecutive road games in the Pacific Northwest. The Sun Devils hope to regroup for the final game of the regular season as they host rival Arizona.