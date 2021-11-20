Arizona State-Oregon State: How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    All viewing and listening information for Arizona State's trip to Oregon State on Saturday can be found here.
    With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, there's no overstating how big a matchup this is for both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers. 

    The loser of this matchup will be effectively knocked out of their respective Pac-12 division title race. The Sun Devils need to win the remaining two games while also having Utah lose both remaining games, and Oregon State needs similar magic to happen for their chances.

    Yet the two squads look to control only what they can with little time left. As it just so happens, this game also has consequences elsewhere. Should Oregon State defeat Arizona State, the Utes would win the Pac-12 South. 

    Should Arizona State defeat the Beavers, Oregon would win the Pac-12 North. 

    It's a game that will feature many eyes despite the 7:30 Pacific time kickoff, effectively playing into the hashtag #Pac12AfterDark.

    Oregon State boasts the Pac-12's No. 1 overall offense, while the Sun Devils have the league's top defensive unit. One side of the ball will emerge victorious in what's likely to be a tight game until the end. 

    With less than ideal weather for Arizona State approaching once again, questions will be asked of the Sun Devils. Can the defense stop running back B.J. Baylor? Does quarterback Jayden Daniels have what it takes to step up and make plays with his arm? 

    We'll find out soon enough. Here's how to watch/stream/listen to Arizona State's final road game of the year. 

    You can catch Arizona State's road trip to OSU broadcast nationally on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony on the call. For your listening pleasure on the airwaves, the radio broadcast will be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jeff Munn in the booth.

    Looking to stream? The game is also available on fuboTV. Click here to get a free seven-day trial

