Arizona State-Oregon State: Three Keys to Victory

The Arizona State Sun Devils will need to do these three things in order to emerge victorious over the Beavers.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, there's no overstating how big a matchup this is for both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers.

The loser of the game will be effectively knocked out of their respective Pac-12 division title race. The Sun Devils need to win the remaining two games while also having Utah lose both remaining games, and Oregon State needs similar magic to happen for its chances.

Yet the two squads look to control only what they can with little time left. As it happens, this game also has consequences elsewhere. Should Oregon State defeat Arizona State, the Utes would win the Pac-12 South.

Should Arizona State defeat the Beavers, Oregon would win the Pac-12 North.

It's a game that will feature many eyes despite the 7:30 Pacific time kickoff, effectively playing into the hashtag #Pac12AfterDark.

Oregon State boasts the Pac-12's No. 1 overall offense, while the Sun Devils have the league's top defensive unit. One side of the ball will emerge victorious in what's likely to be a tight game until the end.

With less than ideal weather for Arizona State approaching once again, questions will be asked of the Sun Devils. Can the defense stop running back B.J. Baylor? Does quarterback Jayden Daniels have what it takes to step up and make plays with his arm?

We'll find out soon enough. Here's three keys to victory for Arizona State to defeat Oregon State:

Three 3 Keys to Victory

Get Daniels rolling: It's no secret Arizona State's offense remains largely unbalanced due to the Sun Devils' inability to throw the ball. In last week's comeback victory over Washington, ASU completed only 10 passes.

Arizona State faces another tough test in the Beavers, who will be keen to slow down a red-hot Rachaad White running the ball. The Sun Devils should look to at least push the ball deep to keep OSU's defense honest, and perhaps capitalize on Daniels' arm strength.

However, this truly comes down to Daniels' ability to consistently connect on passes. If he's able to do that, Arizona State's opportunities open up on a whole new level.

Contain B.J. Baylor: Much like White will be a major focus of attention for Oregon State, Beavers running back B.J. Baylor is also an excellent runner. Baylor paces the Pac-12 in rushing as the only ball-carrier to hit over 1,000 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring 12 times.

Baylor, who has the most rushing attempts of any Pac-12 player, must be contained on the ground before Arizona State can focus on anything else.

The Sun Devils feel as if they have the front seven to do it, but Oregon State's offense can be forced into uncomfortable scenarios on obvious passing downs should ASU be able to at least contain Baylor.

Get off the team bus before halftime: Slow starts have plagued Arizona State all season, sometimes preventing them from truly getting a grip on games and giving cause for a four-quarter effort that simply shouldn't be warranted.

Oregon State has always provided a tough game, especially playing in its home stadium. Arizona State has shown it can overcome tough starts in the early stages of the season against inferior opponents. However, the same simply can not be done again on Saturday night.

It's the biggest game of the year for both teams. Emotions will be high, and plays will be tense. We'll see if head coach Herm Edwards can rally his troops early in the game.