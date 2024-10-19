Arizona State player takes dirty hit, leaves game with injury
Already without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt and starting wide receiver Xavier Guillory, the Arizona State Sun Devils suffered another bad break on Saturday.
Starting defensive back Javan Robinson was blindsided in the back by Cincinnati linebacker Montay Weedon after the whistle had blown on a running play in the second quarter. Then Weedon landed on Robinson with his full weight, driving Robinson's shoulder into the ground.
Robinson hobbled off the field holding his left shoulder and went to the locker room. He was on the sideline in the second half with his shoulder in a sling.
It's unclear how bad the injury is and how long Robinson will be out. The Sun Devils are already thin in the secondary after losing Cole Martin to a season-ending injury in late September.
Robinson, who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, came into the game with 13 tackles on the season.
Somehow, Weedon was not whistled for a penalty on the play. Here's the late hit that injured Robinson:
Cincinnati won the game 24-14 to drop Arizona State to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12.