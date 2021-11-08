Rachaad White Named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after an impressive Week 10 performance against the USC Trojans.

White had 28 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 35 receiving yards on two receptions.

The Pac-12, in their official release, revealed these figures by White:

Delivered a historic performance in Arizona State's 31-16 victory over USC. White ran for a career-high 202 yards on only 28 carries (7.2 ypc), scoring three touchdowns on the ground. His rushing total was good for the third-most in the NCAA this week.

It is the sixth-most rushing yards by a Sun Devil in a Pac-10/12 game (since 1978). He added two catches for 35 yards to give him 337 of ASU's 427 total yards of offense (78.9 percent).

White is the first player to rush for over 200 yards since Eno Benjamin's school record 312 yards against Oregon State in 2018. It was the 22nd instance of a Sun Devil rushing for over 200 yards in program history and the 16th individual to reach the milestone. The 202 yards were the third-most in the 38 games played in the series between the two teams. It was the first time USC had allowed a 200-yard rusher since UCLA's Josh Kelly in 2018 (289).

The effort also put White over the 1,000-yard mark in his career at ASU (now at 1,105). He is the first player to rush for over 100 yards (102) in the first half since Benjamin against USC in 2018.

He was also the first ASU player with two rushing touchdowns of at least 47 yards since Benjamin in that same USC game in 2018. White has multiple touchdowns in seven of his 12 games at ASU and has at least one touchdown in 10 of those 12 games with the Sun Devils. He now has 19 touchdowns in his career (17 rushing, two receiving) in only 12 games played (1.6 per game).

With two plays of over 30-plus yards, White now has nine "explosive" plays in his brief Sun Devils career (six rushing, three receiving).

Second Sun Devil to take home this award this season with QB Jayden Daniels winning after Week Five. First ASU running back to win it since Eno Benjamin in October 2018.

Arizona State packs its bags for a road trip at Washington this weekend. All eyes will be on the Huskies defense to see if they'll be able to limit White and the rest of Arizona State's rushing offense.