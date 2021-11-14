Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Reactions to Arizona State's Comeback Victory Over Washington

    It's safe to say not many people believed in Arizona State prior to their comeback victory over Washington late in the fourth quarter.
    The Arizona State Sun Devils narrowly kept their Pac-12 South division title hopes alive on Saturday night with a 35-30 victory over the Washington Huskies.

    Arizona State, which trailed by two possessions in the fourth quarter, scored 21 points in the final 15 minutes to earn the tough road victory. Arizona State rushed for 286 yards, mostly utilizing the talents of running back Rachaad White (32 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns).

    When White wasn't rushing the ball, he was catching it, as he also paced the team in receiving with five receptions for 53 yards.

    For an Arizona State team that has often failed when faced with adversity, Saturday night proved to have a different tone for a Sun Devils team that has only two games remaining in Pac-12 play.

    Despite a plethora of injuries, a slow start, virtually no passing game and foreign elements out of their control (rain), Arizona State was able to notch its seventh win of the season while emerging to 5-2 in Pac-12 play. 

    The reactions to Arizona State's somewhat stunning victory drew a range of emotions from players, fans and everyone else.

    Most of the reaction was to White's phenomenal night . . . 

    While some weren't fans of offensive coordinator Zak Hill

    Of course, what would an Arizona State game be without Herm Edwards talk?

    Washington fans didn't have too great a night

    Players React

    The Sun Devils will return to the Pacific northwest next week, as Arizona State takes on Oregon State. 

