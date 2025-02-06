Arizona State's 2025 recruiting class loaded with Texas high school football talent
Texas and California are arguably the two most talent-rich states in the country when it comes to high school football.
And Kenny Dillingham and his staff are trying to throw a recruiting blanket over both of them.
Arizona State's 2025 high school recruiting class features seven players from Texas and six from California. The latest Texas addition — 3-star running back Grayson Rigdon — might end up being the most impactful player in the 2025 class.
Rigdon, an explosive 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back, went 59-1 and won four Texas state championships over his four-year high school career. He can play all over the field and gives Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils another versatile playmaker on offense.
Looking ahead to the 2026 class, the Sun Devils already have three commitments from Texas high school players, headlined by 4-star quarterback Jake Fette.
With both 2025 signing days now over, here's a position-by-position look at Arizona State's 2025 high school football recruiting class.
Arizona State's 2025 High School Recruiting Class
Quarterbacks (2)
Cameron Dyer, 4-star QB from La Cueva High School (New Mexico)
Dyer tore his ACL and will redshirt in 2025 at Arizona State.
"He's a stud and we will give him a chance to practice at quarterback in the spring," Dillingham said back in November. Dyer was named the MaxPreps New Mexico Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after racking up 3,842 yards of total offense and 51 total touchdowns.
Michael Tollefson, 3-star quarterback from Mountain Pointe High School (Arizona)
Offensive Linemen (7)
Manamo'ui Muti, 3-star offensive tackle from Leilehua High School (Hawaii)
Maki Stewart, 3-star offensive lineman from Millikan High School (California)
Matai Jefferson, 3-star offensive lineman from Warren High School (California)
Rob Lapuaho, 3-star offensive lineman from West High School (Utah)
Desean Bryant Jr., 3-star offensive lineman from Duncanville High School (Texas)
Alema Iosua, 3-star offensive lineman from Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada)
Cory Butler, 3-star offensive lineman from Corona Centennial High School (California)
Linebackers (3)
Isaiah Iosefa, 3-star linebacker from Mililani High School (Hawaii)
Lee Puka Fuimaono, 3-star linebacker from San Clemente High School (California)
Tristan Bacon, 3-star linebacker from Raymond S. Kellis High School (Arizona)
Tight Ends (1)
AJ Ia, 4-star tight end from Orange Lutheran (California)
Defensive Backs (3)
Xavier Skowron, 3-star safety from Texas City High School (Texas)
Ben Alefaio-Lilii, 3-star safety from Orange Lutheran (California)
Joseph Smith, 3-star cornerback from Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Texas)
Defensive Linemen (1)
Daeshon Morgan, 3-star defensive lineman from Vandegrift High School (Texas)
Running Backs (2)
Demarius Robinson, 3-star running back from Santa Fe High School (Oklahoma)
Grayson Rigdon, 3-star running back from Columbus High School (Texas)
Wide Receivers (3)
Chance Ables, 3-star receiver from Plano East High School (Texas)
Harry Hassmann, 3-star receiver from Coppell High School (Texas)
Uriah Neloms, 3-star receiver from San Tan Charter School (Arizona)