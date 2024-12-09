Arizona State safety enters college football transfer portal
The college football transfer portal "winter window" officially opened on Monday, and there have been a flurry of moves.
Players have until Dec. 28 to enter the portal, and they can still return to their team.
Arizona State redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Wilson entered the portal on Monday, according to ESPN. Wilson played in 12 games for the Sun Devils this season and recorded 11 tackles.
A 4-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, Wilson signed with the Florida Gators and played two seasons before transferring to Arizona State a year ago.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has a loaded secondary, with juniors Myles Rowser and Xavion Alford, and sophomores Javan Robinson and Keith Abney. But senior DB Shamari Simmons was ejected from the Big 12 championship game for a hit on Iowa State QB Rocco Becht and will have to miss the first half of the Peach Bowl. Wilson's presence could have helped in that game.
The Sun Devils received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson in the CFP quarterfinals on New Year's Eve.