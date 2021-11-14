Arizona State Still Clinging to Pac-12 South Hopes

The Arizona State Sun Devils still find themselves in the mix for the Pac-12 South title, although a tidal wave of luck would have to come their way after losing to the Utah Utes earlier this season.

The Arizona State Sun Devils narrowly kept their Pac-12 South division title hopes alive on Saturday night with a 35-30 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Arizona State, which trailed by two possessions in the fourth quarter, scored 21 points in the final 15 minutes to earn the tough road victory. Arizona State rushed for 286 yards, mostly utilizing the talents of running back Rachaad White (32 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns).

When White wasn't rushing the ball, he was catching it, as he also paced the team in receiving with five receptions for 53 yards.

For an Arizona State team that has often failed when met with adversity, Saturday night proved to have a different tone for a Sun Devils team that has only two games remaining in Pac-12 play.

Despite a plethora of injuries, a slow start, virtually no passing game and foreign elements out of their control (rain), Arizona State was able to notch its seventh win of the season while emerging to 5-2 in Pac-12 play.

Yet, is it too little, too late?

After trailing Arizona for much of the game, the Utah Utes eventually pulled away and defeated the Wildcats earlier on Saturday, boosting their conference record to 6-1.

Utah, which defeated Arizona State earlier this season, holds a two-game advantage over the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 South standings thanks to their head-to-head tie-breaker. Arizona State now needs the Utes to lose the remainder of their games, while also winning their final two matchups.

ESPN's FPI gives Arizona State a 52.9% chance to defeat Oregon State, while giving the Sun Devils a 92.4% chance to win over Arizona.

As for Utah, its schedule happens to be a tad more tricky. A home meeting with No. 3 ranked Oregon is on deck for next weekend with a 62.3% chance to win against the Ducks. A season finale against Colorado gives Utah a 92.8% chance to win that contest as well, according to the FPI.

In short, something close but short of a miracle would need to happen for Arizona State to somehow find a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 3.

However, if any conference can keep everyone on their feet up until the very last whistle, it's the Pac-12.