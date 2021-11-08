Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Arizona State Gains Commitment from 2022 TE Jacob Newell

    The Sun Devils will have a new pass-catcher arrive in Tempe next season, as Arizona State picked up the attention of 2022 TE Jacob Newell.
    The news keeps rolling in for the Arizona State Sun Devils. 

    On the same day that receiver Geordon Porter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, Arizona State had an addition to the roster that will have to wait until the 2022 season to become official. 

    On Monday, class of 2022 tight end Jacob Newell announced his decision on social media to commit to Arizona State. 

    Newell, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Thurston High School (Springfield, Ore.), had offers from 10 different schools: Arizona State, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Sacramento State and UNLV. 

    Newell was one of numerous high-school recruits that witnessed Arizona State's 31-16 victory over USC this past Saturday. Newell was previously committed to Nevada. 

    It's a big get for the Sun Devils, who now have six recruits in their 2022 class after a summer that saw a handful of recruits decommit from the program. Newell is only the second offensive player in the group at this point. 

    Updated Arizona State commitments in addition to Newell: Running back Tevin White, safety Tristan Dunn, kicker Carter Brown and defensive linemen Syncere Massey and Robby Harrison. 

