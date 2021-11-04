New Bowl Projections for Arizona State

After dropping two consecutive games, Arizona State's newest bowl projections don't quite smell like roses.

It feels like just yesterday the Arizona State Sun Devils were primed and ready to make an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

However, two consecutive losses by the Sun Devils have now greatly narrowed Arizona State's chances of making the Pac-12 championship game, as ASU would need to win the remainder of its four games while also having the Utah Utes lose two more games.

Translation: The Sun Devils will need something close to a miracle to play in the Rose Bowl thanks to their current predicament.

Now, the bowl possibilities are limitless. The College Football Playoff committee released their initial rankings on Tuesday, signaling the conclusion of the regular season is near for Arizona State and the rest of the college football world.

BowlSeason.com debuted their initial bowl projections for this season, with Oregon set to take on Georgia and Alabama facing Michigan State in the first batch of projections.

In total, eight Pac-12 teams were projected to play in bowl games, with the following bowl matchups involving the conference:

Pac-12 Team Bowl Projections

Hawai'i Bowl: Washington vs. San Jose State

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. UCLA

Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State

LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. USC

Holiday Bowl: Pitt vs. Washington State

Orange Bowl (CFP): Oregon vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah

Of course, what would a bowl season be without Arizona State's appearance in a strong game?

Arizona State's Bowl Projection

The Sun Devils were projected to appear in the Alamo Bowl, squaring off in a theoretical matchup with the Baylor Bears.

BowlSeason.com insists these aren't predictions, but rather reflections of the current college football rankings and conference standings.

"Each week, we will build out a logical look at all of the bowls, determining the probable respective matchups for that moment in time – a snapshot of Bowl Season right now," says the press release. "Projections will continue weekly prior to Bowl Season official selections on Sunday, December 5."

While these are the furthest from being official, the Alamo Bowl is certainly not the end game everybody in Tempe had hoped for.

Four games remain for Arizona State and we'll see if the Sun Devils can make good on their talent.