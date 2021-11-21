Chase Lucas Becomes Arizona State's All-Time Leader in Career Starts

History was made on Saturday night.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas officially became the program's all-time leader in career starts on Saturday against Oregon State.

Lucas, a graduate student, started his 48th career game for Arizona State. Lucas broke former defensive end Dexter Davis' record of 47 career starts.

Entering Arizona State in 2016, Lucas played just one game his freshman season, maintaining redshirt status. His sophomore season saw Lucas immediately become an important piece to the Sun Devils secondary, playing in 12 games and accumulating a still career-high 10 passes defended.

After the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all players following COVID's impact on the 2020 season, Lucas announced his return to the team and graduated with a degree in communications this past spring.

Prior to the road trip to Oregon State, Lucas played in 51 games for the Sun Devils. accumulating a total of 211 tackles, 34 passes defended, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered.

Lucas, known for his fiery style of play and leadership, now leaves his legacy in good shape with Arizona State following his departure this offseason. Lucas is a local product from Chandler, Ariz., and attended Chandler High School.