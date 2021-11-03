Arizona State Favored Over USC Heading Into Week 10 Matchup

Despite being upset at Sun Devil Stadium last week, oddsmakers believe Arizona State will be victorious over USC.

Very rarely does a team such as the Arizona State Sun Devils look as poorly as they did in a home upset against an inferior opponent and bounce back as more than a touchdown favorite the following week.

However, with the USC Trojans set to visit Arizona State, oddsmakers may like USC's chances to lose more than Arizona State's ability to win.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Sun Devils as 8.5-point favorites over USC. Arizona State is now the favorite for the seventh time this season, posting a dismal record of 3-5 against the spread.

The Sun Devils have failed to cover in their last three games.

USC visits Sun Devil Stadium after narrowly defeating Arizona 41-34 after losing their previous three of four games. The Trojans suffered a major loss during their win last weekend, with star wideout Drake London out for the rest of the year due to a fractured leg.

As for Arizona State, its Pac-12 South hopes hang by a thread with only four games remaining. The Sun Devils will need to win the remainder of their matchups while also having the Utah Utes drop two more games down the stretch.

Impossible? Not nearly, yet Arizona State must focus on the task at hand. The last three meetings between USC and ASU have came down to one possession, and with the current climate between the two programs, another close contest may be in the cards come Saturday night.

For those curious about the over/under, the total currently resides at 59, the highest total for the Sun Devils this season, while the Trojans see this as the fifth game in 2021 with a over/under of 59 or higher.

Arizona State's games have hit the under in five of the eight played.