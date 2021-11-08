Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arizona State WR Geordon Porter to Enter Transfer Portal

    Porter will hit the transfer portal following his completion of his business degree in December.
    Author:

    On Monday, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Geordon Porter announced via his social media the decision to enter the transfer portal.

    Porter says he'll receive his degree in Business Communications in December, and will transfer elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining. 

    Porter has managed just one catch this season, a 47-yard reception in Arizona State's victory over UCLA. 

    Arizona State's offense has fallen under heavy criticism this season, specifically in the passing game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has often been targeted for his inability to consistently hit receivers, while the pass-catchers room has also seen criticism for no players rising up and establishing themselves as a true No. 1 receiver despite the enormous pool of talent. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Porter, who wasn't dressed for the game against USC, enters the transfer portal with only 14 career receptions for the Sun Devils. Porter initially signed with Arizona State in the 2018 recruiting class. 

    Porter follows in the footsteps of Stephon Wright, Cody Shear and Michael Turk as Arizona State players to hit the transfer portal since the summer. 

    porter
    Football

    Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

    1 minute ago
    Jimmy Lake
    Football

    Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

    2 hours ago
    Eno Benjamin
    Football

    Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin Scores First NFL Touchdown vs. 49ers

    21 hours ago
    Rachaad White USC
    Football

    Sun Devils Players Send Clear Message to Critics After USC Victory

    Nov 7, 2021
    Herm Edwards USC
    Football

    In Their Own Words: Arizona State's Win Over USC

    Nov 7, 2021
    rachaad white
    Football

    Rachaad White Runs Rampant in Historic Rushing Performance

    Nov 7, 2021
    Trayanum USC
    Football

    Arizona State Stops Skid, Defeats USC 31-16

    Nov 7, 2021
    fox
    Football

    Wild Fox Steals the Show in Arizona State-USC Game

    Nov 7, 2021