Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Porter will hit the transfer portal following his completion of his business degree in December.

On Monday, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Geordon Porter announced via his social media the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Porter says he'll receive his degree in Business Communications in December, and will transfer elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining.

Porter has managed just one catch this season, a 47-yard reception in Arizona State's victory over UCLA.

Arizona State's offense has fallen under heavy criticism this season, specifically in the passing game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has often been targeted for his inability to consistently hit receivers, while the pass-catchers room has also seen criticism for no players rising up and establishing themselves as a true No. 1 receiver despite the enormous pool of talent.

Porter, who wasn't dressed for the game against USC, enters the transfer portal with only 14 career receptions for the Sun Devils. Porter initially signed with Arizona State in the 2018 recruiting class.

Porter follows in the footsteps of Stephon Wright, Cody Shear and Michael Turk as Arizona State players to hit the transfer portal since the summer.