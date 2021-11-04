All eyes, including those of fans and potential commitments, will be in Tempe when Arizona State battles USC on Saturday.

Saturday is a big day for the Arizona State Sun Devils, for a plethora of reasons.

On the field, Arizona State looks to right the ship with only four games remaining after losing two consecutive games. While their Pac-12 championship hopes are narrow, the Sun Devils will look to control what they can control: Their play on the field.

A USC team that's already vastly underwhelmed expectations, fired their head coach and most recently lost their star receiver for the season now walks into a potentially hot Sun Devil Stadium, with Arizona State looking to right their wrongs for the past two games that resulted in a loss.

Off the field, Arizona State looks to prove to not only all their fans and media members who have scrutinized the team recently they still are one of the best teams in the conference, but to themselves as well.

Perhaps most importantly will be the number of top recruits in Tempe for Saturday night's clash with the Trojans.

Arizona State Hosting Big-Time Recruits at USC Game

Trey Wilson, a 2023 defensive end from Lakeview Centennial in Garland, Tex., announced on his social media that he will be in attendance for Saturday night's duel with USC.

Wilson holds offers from over 10 schools as a junior, with programs such as Arkansas and Michigan already showing interest. The Sun Devils offered Wilson back in February of this year.

Defensive back Cruz Rushing (2022 class) will also be in attendance. Rushing is a state product from Tucson, and is playing his ball at Salpointe Catholic.

Class of 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams (St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.) announced on Twitter he would also be there. Williams has over 10 offers from schools such as Florida State, Ohio State, USC and Oregon as a freshman.

His brother, Macen Williams, currently plays for Arizona State.

Recruits who may also visit (but are unconfirmed at the moment) include 2022 safety Larry Turner-Gooden (who initially committed/de-committed from Arizona State) and 2022 tackle Malik Agbo, who confirmed to AllSunDevils in August he would be in Tempe for the USC game.

Arizona State takes on USC Saturday at 7:30 pm Arizona time. The game, which is already sold out, carries significant weight on and off the field, as the Sun Devils can regain momentum for this current season while also putting on a show for potential future Arizona State players.

UPDATE: Agbo confirmed to AllSunDevils he will not be at Arizona State this weekend.