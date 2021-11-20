Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Arizona State Favored by Three Points Over Oregon State

    The Arizona State Sun Devils are merely a field-goal favorite on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night.
    If you're looking to make a few pennies on late-night college football, the Arizona State-Oregon State matchup may peak your interest. 

    The Sun Devils are three-point favorites on SI Sportsbook, marking the ninth game this season where Arizona State has entered a matchup as favorites. However, the Sun Devils are a measly 4-6 against the spread. 

    Arizona State is 0-3 against the spread when favored by six points or fewer, and has covered only once in their last five games.

    Oregon State is 6-4 against the spread thus far, covering in two of its last five games. 

    This will be only the fourth time the Beavers enter as betting underdogs, going 2-1 on the season as dogs thus far. 

    With Oregon State having the Pac-12's top unit in overall offense and Arizona State boasting the conference's top overall defensive unit, one side of the ball will have to give when the two meet. 

    For those also curious on the over/under, SI Sportsbook has the total set at 59. Oregon State has seen its last three games hit the over (57.5, 56.5 and 55.5) while Arizona State is 2-2 in the previous four games. 

    This will be the second-highest over/under for the Sun Devils to hit this season, falling just short of the total of 62 points given in the USC game, which hit the under. 

    Arizona State-Oregon State kicks off at 8:30 pm Arizona time on ESPN.

