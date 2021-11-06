Arizona State: Three X-Factors vs. USC

The Arizona State Sun Devils will need these three players to step up in a big way when USC takes the field at Sun Devil Stadium.

There's no secret what's on the line Saturday night for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

After dropping two straight games and Utah thoroughly handling business on Friday night, a win for Arizona State against USC will keep what are already slim hopes to win the Pac-12 South alive.

Arizona State is now 10-point favorites over the Trojans on SI Sportsbook, even after two ugly losses in conference play. Is that geared more towards a vote of confidence in the Sun Devils to rebound, or more against a USC team that can't seem to keep momentum this season?

Although frustration from the fan base has begun to boil, expectations in Tempe have not changed: Win the remainder of your games. The first of four remaining games to achieve that goal comes against a Trojans team without star wideout Drake London, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against Arizona.

These three players will need to establish themselves as X-factors in order to emerge victorious against USC:

Arizona State: 3 X-Factors vs. USC

Running back Chip Trayanum: We all know how talented Trayanum is, and how pivotal he is to Arizona State's success on the ground. That's why his turnover against Washington State was very much a surprise, although Trayanum finished with a season-high in carries (19), yards (89) and receptions (2).

The Sun Devils, looking to not dig themselves in a 28-0 deficit, will try to get back to basics: Running the ball and controlling the pace of the game.

Trayanum hopes to play a big role in getting Arizona State back in the win column, as his tough/physical running style is difficult to stop when the Sun Devils are clicking on all cylinders.

Safety Evan Fields: Fields, who hasn't played since Arizona State's win over Stanford, appears to be healthy for the USC game, and the Sun Devils defensive backfield needs him now more than ever.

Arizona State's defensive motto is simple: If a team is going to score, they have to drive down the field.

Taking away big plays was a huge problem for the Sun Devils defense last week, as Washington State found success pushing the ball down the field more times than not. The presence of Fields should greatly assist Arizona State in keeping everything in front of the defense, forcing USC to string together long drives if they are to score.

Zak Hill: This analysis is usually reserved for players. However, it feels as if this is an important week for the Sun Devils offensive coordinator.

All eyes are on Hill to piece together a strong yet diverse game plan to get Arizona State back on track. We've seen the creativity out of Hill's playbook work greatly already for the Sun Devils this season, yet when Arizona State's offense has stalled as of late, Hill has played it conservatively.

Now, with the season coming to a close and the Sun Devils desperate for wins, the pressure shifts to Hill to call impressive games and for the players to execute it.