Arizona State: Three X-Factors for Sun Devils vs. Washington

These three Arizona State Sun Devils players will need to step up in a pivotal road meeting with Washington on Saturday.

Arizona State got back to its winning ways against USC, stopping a two-game winning streak and effectively keeping (slim) hopes of winning the Pac-12 South alive.

With only three games remaining on the schedule, the Sun Devils look to win out while also having Utah drop two more games to finish the regular season.

The next step for Arizona State comes on a road trip to Washington to take on a Huskies team that has simply fallen short of expectations. After dropping the first two games of the year to Montana and Michigan, Washington has dropped three of its ;ast five meetings.

Head coach Jimmy Lake was also suspended for one game (without pay) for his actions last week that involved physical contact with one of his players. The Huskies will also be without offensive coordinator John Dohnovan, who was fired following the loss to Oregon last week.

As for Arizona State, plenty of time exists for the team to make good on the remainder of the schedule. The Sun Devils look to emerge victorious from Seattle for the first time since 2014, as the Huskies have stolen the last two of three from Arizona State.

Arizona State-Washington: Three X-Factors

Jayden Daniels: Typically, quarterbacks aren't included in this list, as each passer will obviously have a large impact of deciding the outcome of a game.

However, the Sun Devils passer has struggled to effectively make his presence felt, as Daniels has thrown two interceptions in his previous two games. Arizona State's passing attack has suffered as a consequence.

Now, facing a Huskies pass defense that ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 (141.4 yards per game), the onus now rests Daniels' arm to effectively balance Arizona State's offensive attack.

Eric Gentry: Only days following Gentry's addition to the Maxwell Football Club's National Freshman of the Year watch list, the game against Washington is the perfect opportunity to cement his name on a national level.

Although other linebackers such as Kyle Soelle, Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler still receive major playing time, the Sun Devils have relied heavily on Gentry in both run support and pass defense, as his 6-foot-6 athletic frame bodes will in any scenario.

Gentry has shown up in big moments this year, most notably on a huge fourth-down stop at the goal line in Arizona State's victory at UCLA earlier this season. The Sun Devils will look for another impressive effort from Gentry, who has 25 tackles on the season.

Chip Trayanum: Again, this feels like easy hanging fruit, as Trayanum has played a large part in Arizona State's success this season. However, the Sun Devils running back has failed to truly leave his mark on games as of late. Trayanum has lost fumbles in three of the last four games.

In a game that's expected to feature sloppy weather and Washington's pass defense becoming ever so prevalent, the Sun Devils will be forced to go through their rushing attack to win the game.

Does that play into Arizona State's hands? Absolutely, so long as Trayanum returns to the dominant form we're accustomed to seeing.