Sun Devils Unveil Military Appreciation Uniforms for USC Game

Needless to say, there hasn't been much to appreciate about the Arizona State Sun Devils as of late.

Following the team's third (and perhaps most embarrassing) loss of the season to Washington State, Arizona State looks to rebound in a tremendous fashion on and off the field.

On Thursday, the Sun Devils unveiled their salute to service uniforms to be worn on Saturday against USC.

This is the second time Arizona State has worn gold uniforms this season, donning them once before in a home game against Colorado (pictured below).

Breaking Down Arizona State's Military Appreciation Uniforms

Helmet: Arizona State's helmets properly feature the "PT-42" logo that honors the late Pat Tillman and his service in the United States Military. The logo features white lettering/outlining behind maroon and gold camo. The stripe down the middle of the helmet also features the same camo with a white outline, all finished with a gold facemask.

Jersey: Arizona State dons a gold jersey with the school name across the chest in maroon, along with maroon block numbers outlined in true gold. The sleeves feature the true gold outline and maroon in the form of the sunburst on the Arizona state flag. The player's last name on the back is also featured in maroon.

Pants: Gold pants accompany the gold lids and tops. Aside from maroon PT-42 and adidas logos on separate sides of the pants, there's not too much to the bottoms of the uniforms.

For more of a detailed insight into the uniforms, we highly suggest taking a look at ASU Uniformity, which does a tremendous job breaking down every thread of uniforms and the accompanying accessories with detailed pictures.

Arizona State takes on USC Saturday at 7:30 pm Arizona time. Tickets to the game at Sun Devil Stadium are sold out.