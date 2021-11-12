Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Washington Road Trip

    Arizona State wants to play as clean as they look when they meet the Huskies on Saturday.
    Author:

    Arizona State has three games remaining in the 2021 season, which means only three (plus whatever combinations for their bowl game) uniform choices exist for the Sun Devils. 

    For the fashion police, that's a major victory, as many Arizona State fans have grown tired of hearing about uniforms when the team has dropped pivotal games throughout the season. 

    However, to quote the ever-so-quotable Deion Sanders: "Look good, feel good."

    That will certainly be the case for the Sun Devils this week, as Arizona State once again pulled off a clean look for their road meeting with the Washington Huskies. 

    Sun Devils Road Uniforms for Washington Trip

    Helmet

    Arizona State's lids are gold with a white stripe down the middle, featuring a maroon pitchfork outlined in white and a white facemask. Maroon chin straps accompany the facemask.

    Jersey

    The Sun Devils will rock a traditional white jersey on the road, with a faded silver sunburst from the Arizona state flag in the center of the chest. Maroon numbers on the chest and sleeve are outlined with gold, as well as last names on the back. 

    Pants

    White pants complete the white-on-white look for the Sun Devils, with the typical pitchfork on the player's right thigh and Sun Devils written vertically on the side of the left leg. 

    Accessories

    Arizona State will be rocking white socks along with the jerseys/pants. Gold cleats and gloves help make both colors pop out.

    For a more detailed breakdown of Arizona State's uniforms, visit ASU Uniformity, which does a tremendous job of learning all the details of each week's uniforms.

    Arizona State's road game at Washington kicks off at 5 pm Arizona time.

