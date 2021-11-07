Arizona State Stops Skid, Defeats USC 31-16

From the moment a fox stepped foot on the field, everyone inside Sun Devil Stadium knew it would be an odd night.

Arizona State, needing a crucial victory, came up big when the Sun Devils were needed most in their 31-16 victory over USC.

Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle kicked action off early, intercepting USC quarterback Kedon Slovis on the first possession of the game, sealing the game's first takeaway on a fourth-down attempt.

After exchanging punts, Sun Devils running back Chip Trayanum found the end zone after a 14-yard scamper to put Arizona State up early, 7-0.

The Trojans managed to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter, getting the score to 7-3.

Arizona State looked to bounce back on the following possession, yet Trayanum coughed up the ball for the second straight week (and third fumble in four games), leading to an eventual touchdown from Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart, who rushed for a nine-yard score to take the lead, 10-7.

Sun Devils running back Rachaad White, who managed to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, answered the bell (practically himself) on the ensuing drive, first catching a 26-yard pass and following the next play with a 47-yard touchdown run.

The 100-yard rushing performance (actually 202 yards) from White was his first of the season, as he reached 90-plus yards against Stanford and UNLV.

The Sun Devils regained the lead, 14-10.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was then intercepted for the sixth time this year towards the end of the second quarter. However, the Sun Devils were able to force a missed USC field goal in the closing moments of the second half to carry the lead into the locker room.

The two teams swapped field goals early in the third quarter, driving the score to 17-16 in favor of Arizona State. USC kicker Parker Lewis converted field goals from 45 and 52 yards out to get the Trojans within one point.

Before the end of the quarter, Daniels once again was picked off for a second time by USC defensive back Xavion Alford. Daniels now has thrown interceptions in back-to-back weeks and the third overall time in his career, with all three instances coming this season.

However, the Trojans were again unable to capitalize, as the Sun Devils regained possession at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

With under 10 minutes to go and Arizona State desperately needing a splash play, White once again rose to the occasion with a 50-yard rushing touchdown to push Arizona State's lead to 24-16 with 8:13 remaining in the game.

After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Sun Devils managed to march down the field and churn valuable time off the clock, picking up multiple first downs in the process and eventually scoring on a late White touchdown to extend their lead to 31-16.

Arizona State stopped their two-game losing streak after defeating USC, moving to 6-3 on the season and still keeping a glimmer of hope alive in their quest for the Pac-12 South title.

ASU packs their bags for a road trip to Washington next Saturday.