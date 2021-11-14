Recap: Arizona State Completes Comeback, Defeats Washington 35-30

The Arizona State Sun Devils fought through bad play and bad weather in a two-possession comeback in the fourth quarter in a 35-30 victory over the Washington Huskies.

It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.

The Arizona State Sun Devils got off to an incredibly sloppy start (perhaps mimicking the weather in Seattle), but were able to complete a two-possession comeback in a 35-30 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils were able to pull out the win without the following players on Saturday: Evan Fields, Henry Hattis, Johnny Wilson, Andre Johnson, Case Hatch, Kejuan Markham, Keon Markham, Shannon Forman and Ed Woods.

Despite the victory, Arizona State's performance was nothing to brag about in the beginning stages of the game.

The Huskies received the ball and proceeded to march the ball down the field on an eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to open the game, capped off by a Cameron Davis three-yard rush to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

After a three-and-out by the Sun Devils, Washington again found the end zone on the next drive following a Dylan Morris three-yard rush to push the Huskies' lead up to 14-0.

Thirteen of Washington's first 16 plays were run from inside Arizona State's half of the field, and came one week after the Huskies totaled only seven first downs all game against Oregon. Arizona State allowed eight first downs in the opening quarter of play.

After trailing by two possessions, the Sun Devils looked to answer in the second quarter, driving to the Washington 3-yard line. However, Arizona State stalled from short distance and a failed fourth-down conversion gave the ball to the Huskies.

However, Arizona State managed to find the end zone before halftime as Curtis Hodges scored on an 18-yard reception to cut Washington's lead to 14-7.

A special-teams mishap on a squib kickoff led to a good return that ultimately led to great field position and an eventual field goal as the clock hit zero, putting Washington up 17-7 at halftime.

Arizona State finished the first half with five penalties for 44 yards while also going 0-for-4 on third down. The Sun Devils tightened up, forcing three straight punts following the opening touchdown drives by Washington before eventually conceding the field goal.

There was much made about the weather heading into the game, as heavy rain was expected to hit the Seattle area.

In the second half, that rain began to hit hard, causing all sorts of problems for both teams, but none more than Washington, which had the first turnover for either team in the third quarter after Davis fumbled a pitch, and Tyler Johnson returned it to the Huskies' 9-yard line.

White scores a couple plays later, drawing Arizona State within a field goal, 17-14.

Just one play after cornerback Jack Jones nearly had an interception, the Huskies attempted a fake punt but were unsuccessful as Arizona State took over on downs at the Washington 39-yard line.

It appeared as if the Sun Devils' fortunes had turned after such a sloppy start. However, quarterback Jayden Daniels was intercepted on a third-down pass intended for receiver Ricky Pearsall following the fourth-down stop.

Washington would make good on that turnover, marching down the field and eventually scoring as time expired in the third quarter on a Kamari Pleasant 1-yard rush to take a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Arizona State converted its first third-down attempt of the game with under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after previously being 0-for-8 in the game before a dump-off pass to White on third-and-18 was converted.

After seeing White do the heavy lifting for most of the game, the Sun Devils were able to utilize the legs of Daniels on a four-yard rushing touchdown to draw within three points once more, climbing to a 24-21 deficit with 5:46 left.

After a three-and-out, Arizona State gained possession and marched down the field on an eight-play, 56-yard drive that ended with White reaching the end zone for a second time, completing a Sun Devils comeback and going ahead 28-24.

On a potential game-winning drive, a pass by Washington quarterback Dylan Morris was intercepted by linebacker Merlin Robertson and returned for a touchdown to put the icing on the cake despite a garbage-time touchdown from Washington's Devin Culp with just seconds remaining.

This was the first time Arizona State successfully completed a two-possession comeback in the fourth quarter since 2018 against Arizona.

The Sun Devils return to the Pacific northwest next week with a road trip to Oregon State.