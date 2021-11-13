Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Arizona State-Washington: How to Stream, Watch, Listen

    There's a multitude of ways to stay tuned to Arizona State's game in Washington on Saturday evening.
    With a high of 54 degrees and a 90% chance of rain on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils walk into Seattle looking to keep their Pac-12 South title hopes alive when they hit the road to take on the Washington Huskies. 

    Plenty of story lines follow this game, between Washington being without head coach Jimmy Lake (one-game suspension for physical contact with a player) and offensive coordinator John Dohnovan (fired after loss to Oregon), and Arizona State still desperately trying to keep afloat in the race for a conference championship. 

    Can the Sun Devils stop turning the ball over? Quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown two interceptions in back-to-back games, while running back Chip Trayanum has fumbled in three of the last four contests. 

    Washington comes in losing three of its last five, while Arizona State stopped a two-game losing streak with a win at home against USC last week. 

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen

    The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1 with Dan Hellie and Petros Papadakis on the call. For your listening pleasure, the radio call will be available over the airwaves locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, with Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jeff Munn on the broadcast. 

