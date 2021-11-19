Arizona State: 10 Interesting Stats vs. Oregon State

When the Arizona State Sun Devils travel for their final road game of the season, here are 10 interesting numbers to know before they do battle with the Oregon State Beavers.

With two games left to play, stakes couldn't be higher around the Pac-12.

Both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers are alive in their respective climbs towards Pac-12 divisional titles.

Their paths are identical: Arizona State and Oregon State must win their remaining two games while also having the teams above them (Oregon above OSU, Utah above ASU) lose their final two.

One divisional champion will be crowned on Saturday night, as either the Sun Devils or Beavers will knock the other out of contention to play in the Pac-12 title game.

10 Interesting Numbers to Know

Most facts provided by Arizona State, click this link to read more:

This will mark the first time Arizona State has made a back-to-back trip to the Pacific Northwest since the conference expanded in 2011. Only six teams in the Pac-12 era have had to endure the challenge, one of which being Stanford last season in a COVID year where schedules were re-done midseason. No team in a undisrupted year has won back-to-back games in the Pacific Northwest since at least 2011.

The Beavers are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 and 5-0 at home this season, as the Sun Devils will look to keep Oregon State from earning its first undefeated home campaign since the 2000 season

The Beavers' 2001 Fiesta Bowl team and former head coach Dennis Erickson, who coached Arizona State from 2007-11, will be inducted into the Oregon State Hall of Fame Friday night and will be honored at Saturday's game.

A victory for Arizona State would mark the first time the Sun Devils went 3-0 in the first three weekends of November since 2013 (they were 4-0 for the month) and just the sixth time in the Pac-10/12 era (1985-86-96-97-2013).

A Chase Lucas start on Saturday would break Dexter Davis' school record of 47.

Speaking of Lucas, he is one of only six 6 Pac-12 cornerbacks with 200-plus coverage snaps to not allow a touchdown this season, despite being targeted the third-most of any corner in the Pac-12 (18.4 percent).

Rachaad White needs one rushing touchdown to move into a tie for sixth place in ASU single-season history (currently at 14, school record is 19). A second touchdown would place him into a tie for fifth.

White is also the highest graded running back in the FBS this season (91.1), according to PFF.

The Sun Devils lead the nation in allowing only one play over 40 yards this season and are one of two teams not to allow a 50-yard play.