Arizona State: Three Keys to Victory vs. USC

These three keys to victory will be crucial for Arizona State when they host USC Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

There's no secret what's on the line Saturday night for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

After dropping two straight games and Utah thoroughly handling business on Friday night, a win for Arizona State against USC will keep what are already slim hopes to win the Pac-12 South alive.

Arizona State is now 10-point favorites over the Trojans on SI Sportsbook, even after two ugly losses in conference play. Is that geared more towards a vote of confidence in the Sun Devils to rebound, or more against a USC team that can't seem to keep momentum this season?

Although frustration from the fan base has begun to boil, expectations in Tempe have not changed: Win the remainder of the games. The first of four remaining games to achieve that goal comes against a Trojans team without star wideout Drake London, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against Arizona.

Here are three keys to victory for Arizona State when they take the field against USC, and as expected, it's all about getting back to basics.

Arizona State-USC: Three Keys to Victory

Discipline: There's not much that hasn't already been said about Arizona State's five turnovers against Washington State last week, so there's no use in excessively analyzing it once more for a new opponent.

Take care of the football, and you put yourself in much better position to win the game than what was done last week. It's a simple lesson that has escaped Arizona State for a better part of the season when it comes to turnovers or penalties.

USC, like every other opponent the Sun Devils have faced, are a beatable opponent. Cutting down on mental mistakes makes it easier for the talented athletes on Arizona State to do their job at a good enough level to win.

Bend, don't break: Arizona State's defense got a taste of a pass-heavy Washington State team that was able to expose the Sun Devils secondary for a majority of the game, finding receivers down the field and picking up big chunks of yardage.

For a big portion of the season, Arizona State has done a great job of making teams move the chains in order to score, as opposed to allowing big plays on a continual basis.

The expected presence of safety Evan Fields should help in their efforts, yet the Sun Devils will face two talented USC passers in Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, further emphasizing the need to patrol the air and keep big plays to a minimum.

Staying aggressive: There were times throughout the game against Washington State where the Sun Devils needed a big play, but kept things conservative. When the season is beginning to come down to the wire and wins are needed to stay alive in the Pac-12 race, conservative decision-making must go out the window.

This responsibility falls on coaches such as head man Herm Edwards and offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who must keep their feet on the pedal when they're leading (see halftime of Utah game) and dial it up in a close game or if trailing (see Washington State).

Spread the field for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Don't be afraid on fourth downs. Put the pressure on whatever quarterback USC has in the game.

Don't go down without swinging, ASU.