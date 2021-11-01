USC to Face Arizona State Without Top NFL Prospect Drake London

The Trojans will travel to Tempe on Saturday to take on Arizona State without one of college football's best receivers.

Games are typically tense between Arizona State and USC, as the two schools resemble just a small piece of the rivalry between the states of California and Arizona. Recent games between the Sun Devils and Trojans have been fairly close, as the last three meetings have been decided by one possession.

Although expectations are unclear between Arizona State and USC in their respective season performances, the Trojans will be without their best offensive weapon when the Sun Devils host them on Saturday evening.

Trojans receiver Drake London has now been ruled out for the season following an ankle injury. London fractured his right ankle in the 41-34 victory over Arizona.

London was carted off the field with an air cast wrapped on his right leg prior to interim head coach Donte Williams confirming his season-ending injury on Sunday evening.

Williams offered strong support for the junior receiver, who was very likely to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following the season.

"In those eight games he played, all the awards you can think of he deserves, whether it's the Biletnikoff, whether it's first-team All-American. The things he did for this team and this university, he was about to put up one of the best statistical seasons any receiver has ever put up in college football, and that's saying a lot," said Williams.

"At the same time, yes, we're going to miss him as a player, but the things that people forget about is who he is as a person to this team. He's a team captain for a reason."

USC will face its first test without the team's best offensive player against an Arizona State pass defense that ranks second in the Pac-12 in completion percentage allowed (58.2%) and tied for first with 11 interceptions.

Prior to his injury, London reeled in 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The next closest receiver in receptions and receiving yards is Tahj Washington, who has 32 receptions for 396 yards.

The Sun Devils host USC on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 pm Arizona time at Sun Devil Stadium.