Arizona State unveils 'Maroon Monsoon' football uniforms for Big 12 home opener
The Sun Devils will be wearing the all-maroon combination in 105-degree heat
The Arizona State football team is embracing the record heat in the Valley of the Sun with uniforms to match.
The Sun Devils unveiled their "Maroon Monsoon" Adidas uniform combination ahead of Saturday's Big 12 Conference college football home opener vs. the Kansas Jayhawks. The all-maroon look will be worn in 100-plus degree heat and in front of what is expected to be a sellout crowd at American Mountain Stadium.
The Sun Devils are coming off a bye week and haven't played a home game since their 30-23 upset of Mississippi State on Sept. 7. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN2.
Here's a look at the maroon uniform combination and how ASU fans are reacting:
