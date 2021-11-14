Bad Beat? How the Ending to Arizona State-Washington Cost Money to Many

For those on the Sun Devils side with some coin in the game, it doesn't get much worse than watching the very end of the Arizona State-Washington game.

As sports betting becomes more prominent in the world of college sports, various outcomes of games now carry more significance than others.

Gone are the days of simply enjoying a football game with no skin in the game. Now, you're able to bet copious amounts of your hard-earned dough on practically anything you want within a game, all at the hands of your fingertips.

But you don't win every bet. How else would Vegas keep the lights on?

However, every now and then, a bad beat comes along.

Arizona State's Bad Beat

It's no ordinary loss. It's a loss that was so close to a win you could taste it.

Then, at the very last moment, the rug gets pulled from underneath you, and you walk away empty-handed.

Events like the Clemson-Florida State ending a few weeks ago are prime examples of a bad beat.

While not quite as bad, similar events occurred in Arizona State's road victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday night.

How it Happened

Let's set the scene: Arizona State is trailing Washington for most of the game as 6-point favorites. However, the Sun Devils manage to mount a comeback and overtake the Huskies with just over a minute remaining.

The bad news? Arizona State still isn't covering the spread, as they're up only 28-24. Barring a miraculous interception returned for a touchdown, the Sun Devils aren't going to cash tickets despite the comeback they mounted.

However . . . a prayer was answered. Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson intercepted a Dylan Morris pass and returned it to the house for a touchdown.

The Sun Devils now lead by 11 points, meaning even if Washington kicked a field goal, eight points would be good enough to win the bet.

Washington gets the ball back at its own 37-yard line with 0:26 left on the clock, down 35-24. A personal foul on Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones advances the ball 15 more yards for the Huskies before another 20-yard completion moves Washington to Arizona State's 28-yard line before the Sun Devils call a timeout.

You already know what's coming.

With the ball in field-goal range, down 11 points and only eight seconds remaining, the broadcast team suggests what most coaches would do in this scenario: Kick the field goal, and try to get an onside kick with a few seconds left for a Hail Mary attempt.

Washington's offense trotted back on the field, and there was only one possible outcome: A touchdown with three seconds remaining, a score so irrelevant that highlights can be found nowhere, not even on the Pac-12's official quick recap.

Just like that, the Huskies had gone 63 yards in 23 seconds and covered on their end. An onside kick was successfully recovered, but the Huskies wouldn't make good on their last heave.

Bartstool's Big Cat sums up the feelings of many bettors:

Was Arizona State supposed to cover the spread? Absolutely not. Was that a cruel and unusual punishment for many people? Yes.

Bets will come and go, but this may be one of the worst bad beats Arizona State bettors have had in recent memory.

Pac-12 after dark takes another slew of victims.