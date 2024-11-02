Big 12 football schedule, predictions, game times, betting odds (11/2/2024)
Hopefully Big 12 football fans have TVs with multiview options.
After the Arizona State at Oklahoma State kickoff was moved up because of inclement weather, four of the five Big 12 games scheduled for Saturday will now kick off at the same time — 2:30 p.m. CT.
Three of the four early games are being televised on FOX or FS1 — Kansas State at Houston, Arizona at UCF and ASU at OSU. Because of the overlap, different markets will have different viewing options.
The Kansas State-Houston game is going to air on FOX in every state except Arizona and Oklahoma. So Kansas State and Houston fans living in Arizona or Oklahoma will have to watch on the FOX Sports app.
The Arizona State-Oklahoma State game will air on FOX in Arizona and Oklahoma. In every other state it will be televised on FS2.
Arizona-UCF is airing on FS1 and Texas Tech-Iowa State is on ESPN. The late game between TCU and Baylor is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Make sense?
Six teams have byes this week: BYU, Colorado, Utah, Cincinnati, Kansas and West Virginia.
With five weeks left in the regular season the conference title race is still very much up for grabs. No. 9 BYU (8-0) and No. 11 Iowa State (7-0) sit atop the conference standings, but No. 17 Kansas State (7-1) and No. 23 Colorado (6-2) are just one game behind.
Here are our predictions, the latest betting odds, game times and TV channels for this weekend's Big 12 football games:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Big 12 Football Game Times, Predictions, Odds
1. Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Iowa State an 81.6% chance to win. The oddsmakers have Iowa State as 13.5-point favorites. Our prediction: Iowa State 30, Texas Tech 23
2. Kansas State at Houston, 2:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Kansas State an 84.5% chance to win. The oddsmakers have Kansas State as 13.5-point favorites. Our prediction: Kansas State 24, Houston 20
3. Arizona at UCF, 2:30 p.m. CT (FS1)
ESPN's FPI prediction gives UCF a 74.5% chance to win. The oddsmakers have UCF as 6.5-point favorites. Our prediction: UCF 31, Arizona 27
4. Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Oklahoma State a 56.9% chance to win. The oddsmakers have Arizona State as 4.5-point favorites. Our prediction: Arizona State 34, Oklahoma State 30
5. TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Baylor a 57.7% chance to win. The oddsmakers have Baylor as 3.5-point favorites. Our prediction: TCU 38, Baylor 33