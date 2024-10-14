Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State almost enters latest rankings
From one vote last week to 49 this week, the Arizona State Sun Devils made one of the biggest leaps in the Week 8 college football Coaches Poll top 25.
Like the AP Top 25 poll, the Big 12 only has three teams ranked in the Coaches Poll. Utah dropped out after getting beat 27-19 by Arizona State, and the voters don't think another Big 12 team is good enough to move in. Yet.
Arizona State received enough votes for a theoretical ranking of No. 27. If the Sun Devils can beat Cincinnati on the road on Saturday, it's a safe bet they'll move into the rankings.
It's curious that the Coaches Poll has Iowa State ranked No. 12 - three spots lower than the AP Top 25 poll. The Cyclones only moved up one spot after an impressive 28-16 road victory over West Virginia. The Big 12 doesn't have a single team in the top 10 in the Coaches Poll.
Here's the complete Week 8 college football Coaches Poll top 25:
College Football Coaches Poll Top 25
Oct. 13, 2024
- Texas (53)
- Oregon (2)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Michigan
- SMU
- Army
- Nebraska
Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah.
Also receiving votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2.