All Sun Devils

Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State almost enters latest rankings

The Sun Devils made a huge leap this week

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State football team is coming off a big 27-19 win over then-No. 16 Utah.
The Arizona State football team is coming off a big 27-19 win over then-No. 16 Utah. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

From one vote last week to 49 this week, the Arizona State Sun Devils made one of the biggest leaps in the Week 8 college football Coaches Poll top 25.

Like the AP Top 25 poll, the Big 12 only has three teams ranked in the Coaches Poll. Utah dropped out after getting beat 27-19 by Arizona State, and the voters don't think another Big 12 team is good enough to move in. Yet.

Arizona State received enough votes for a theoretical ranking of No. 27. If the Sun Devils can beat Cincinnati on the road on Saturday, it's a safe bet they'll move into the rankings.

It's curious that the Coaches Poll has Iowa State ranked No. 12 - three spots lower than the AP Top 25 poll. The Cyclones only moved up one spot after an impressive 28-16 road victory over West Virginia. The Big 12 doesn't have a single team in the top 10 in the Coaches Poll.

Here's the complete Week 8 college football Coaches Poll top 25:

College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

Oct. 13, 2024

  1. Texas (53)
  2. Oregon (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Ohio State
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Iowa State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Missouri
  17. Kansas State
  18. Indiana
  19. Boise State
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Illinois
  22. Michigan
  23. SMU
  24. Army
  25. Nebraska

Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah.

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2.

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football