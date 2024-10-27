Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State 'moves up' in rankings despite bye week
Despite the bye week, Arizona State "moved up" in the latest college football USA Today Coaches Poll.
The idle Sun Devils (5-2) received five votes, one week after receiving just one vote. Go figure.
Former Pac-12 foe Oregon remained No. 1 in the poll, receiving all but one first-place vote. The Big 12 continues to have just three ranked teams: No. 10 Iowa State, No. 12 BYU and No. 15 Kansas State.
Colorado nearly crept into the top 25 rankings this week, finishing No. 26 with 75 votes. Deion Sanders' team is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and still in a position to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Here's the complete college football USA Today Coaches Poll heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season:
Coaches Poll Top 25
Oct. 27, 2024
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Iowa State
11. Texas A&M
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Kansas State
16. LSU
17. Pitt
18. Ole Miss
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. Memphis
Dropped out: Navy, Vanderbilt.
Others receiving votes: Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1.