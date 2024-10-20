Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon new No. 1; Arizona State gets vote
The Oregon Ducks continue to carry the torch for former Pac-12 football teams.
While historic Pac-12 powers USC, Washington and UCLA continue to struggle in the Big Ten, the Ducks have vaulted to No. 1 in the country.
In the latest Coaches Poll top 25 released Sunday, Oregon (7-0) received 51 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Georgia with the remaining two first-place votes.
The Big 12 still has three ranked teams, with Iowa State (7-0) coming in at No. 10. BYU (7-0) is No. 12 and Kansas State (6-1) is No. 16.
Arizona State (5-2), coming off a 24-14 road loss to Cincinnati, received one vote.
Here's the full Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 9 of the 2024 college football season:
Coaches Poll Top 25
Oct. 20, 2024
- Oregon (51)
- Georgia (2)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
- Boise State
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
Dropped out: No. 22 Michigan, No. 25 Nebraska
Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.