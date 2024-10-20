All Sun Devils

Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon new No. 1; Arizona State gets vote

The Big 12 has three teams ranked in the latest college football poll

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are the new No. 1 team in college football.
The Oregon Ducks continue to carry the torch for former Pac-12 football teams.

While historic Pac-12 powers USC, Washington and UCLA continue to struggle in the Big Ten, the Ducks have vaulted to No. 1 in the country.

In the latest Coaches Poll top 25 released Sunday, Oregon (7-0) received 51 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Georgia with the remaining two first-place votes.

The Big 12 still has three ranked teams, with Iowa State (7-0) coming in at No. 10. BYU (7-0) is No. 12 and Kansas State (6-1) is No. 16.

Arizona State (5-2), coming off a 24-14 road loss to Cincinnati, received one vote.

Here's the full Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 9 of the 2024 college football season:

Coaches Poll Top 25

Oct. 20, 2024

  1. Oregon (51) 
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Miami
  6. Texas
  7. LSU
  8. Tennessee
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. Notre Dame
  12. BYU
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State 
  17. Missouri
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Boise State
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Illinois
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy 
  25. Vanderbilt 

Dropped out: No. 22 Michigan, No. 25 Nebraska

Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.

