College Football Playoff schedule: Arizona State-Texas leads New Year's Day bowl games

Three CFP quarterfinal games are scheduled for today

Ben Sherman

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Arizona Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham shake hands.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Arizona Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham shake hands. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New Year's Day has traditionally been one of the best football-watching days of the year.

This year should be even better.

In the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, there are three CFP quarterfinal games on New Year's Day. The three games are being played at traditional bowl game sites: the Peach Bowl in Atlanta; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena; and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The other CFP quarterfinal game was played on New Year's Eve, a 31-14 Penn State victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix).

New Year's Day College Football Bowl Schedule

Peach Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 5:45 p.m. PT/8:45. p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN

