College Football Playoff schedule: Arizona State-Texas leads New Year's Day bowl games
Three CFP quarterfinal games are scheduled for today
New Year's Day has traditionally been one of the best football-watching days of the year.
This year should be even better.
In the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, there are three CFP quarterfinal games on New Year's Day. The three games are being played at traditional bowl game sites: the Peach Bowl in Atlanta; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena; and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
The other CFP quarterfinal game was played on New Year's Eve, a 31-14 Penn State victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix).
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Schedule
Peach Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 5:45 p.m. PT/8:45. p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis
Published