College Football Playoff Committee Chair Speaks About Cincinnati, Oregon, Ohio State and More

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta participated in a teleconference with reporters following the third release of CFP rankings.

The third batch of the College Football Playoff rankings have arrived, and as with anything related to sports, questions from fans followed as the conclusion of college football season inches closer.

There was no movement in the top seven, as the Georgia Bulldogs once again topped the rankings after an impressive performance at Tennessee.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (2), Oregon Ducks (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes (4) round out the remaining spots in the rankings, while Cincinnati (5), Michigan (6) and Michigan State (7) also remain unchanged.

Following the release of the committee's rankings, College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta participated in a teleconference with reporters to discuss a handful of topics.

On Cincinnati's position

"When I talk about how firm their position is, this week it's rock solid at No. 5, and I say that because we really don't; we start over every week. Great discussion about Cincinnati and Michigan and where to place those two.

"The win at Notre Dame, obviously the committee values that and the fact that Cincinnati remains undefeated. So there's not a degree of closeness, but this week, again, Cincinnati is ahead of Michigan. Each of them has a game in front of them, and we'll compare them again next week."

On Oregon's head-to-head victory at Ohio State still mattering

"Yeah, there was a lot of conversation this week, really including Alabama. The 2, 3, 4 positions, the committee had a lot of discussion about where Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State should all land.

"Alabama, the committee still considered the way they've been playing offensively, defensively, Mississippi, Mississippi State wins, and we didn't learn a lot new about Alabama, but they stayed at No. 2.

"Now, directly to your question, Oregon continues to play really solid football. They had a strong win against Washington State. To your point, Ohio State rolled on Purdue. The offense just continues to be one of the best offenses in the country.

"So then you compare Ohio State has wins at Minnesota and then against Penn State and Purdue. Oregon has the win at Columbus, and that's a big one. They also won at UCLA and beat Fresno State.

"The long answer to your question is those two are compared this past week, and the committee just felt that they were close enough that head-to-head still ruled the day, so Oregon stayed at 3 and Ohio State is at 4."

On how strong Alabama's grip is at No. 2

"Every week we go from top to bottom, and we talk about every team. I can tell you that 2, 3 and 4 was an area where the conversation was a little bit longer.

"I mentioned earlier, we didn't learn a lot about Alabama this week but continue to be impressed with the way they play on both sides of the ball, but there was good conversation about where Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State should be placed.

"Ultimately, when the vote occurred, it ended up the way it is, 2, 3, 4, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State. But there was a lot of conversation with those three teams."

On what is most impressive about Georgia

"Well, one of the questions that the committee had several weeks ago was Stetson Bennett going to continue on as the quarterback. It looks like he's secured that spot, at least just watching week to week. The offense is in the top 15 in scoring. (Running back) James Cook had a big game this past week.

"The defense, sort of what I said earlier about Ohio State having one of the best offenses, Georgia has the best defense in the country, but their offense continues to play efficiently and play much better with each passing week. It's just a dominant team on both sides of the ball."

On differences for Oklahoma/Oklahoma State Rankings

"Well, going into this week Oklahoma was undefeated. The committee recognized that and credited them for that. One of the things that was talked about was that their strength of schedule and the teams that they had beat leading up to last week, they just weren't as strong as some of the other teams we were comparing them to.

"Had their opportunity against a very good Baylor team and obviously Baylor came out on top.

"As we started to go through the rankings this week, we don't necessarily compare Oklahoma directly to Oklahoma State, but in the grouping, Mississippi, Baylor and Wake Forest all had big wins.

"Mississippi beat A&M, Baylor of course beat Oklahoma head-to-head, and then Wake Forest had a nice win against North Carolina State. Oklahoma ended up at 13 partly because of the wins that were ahead of them.

"Oklahoma State's defense, the committee thinks very highly of the way they've been playing defense, some of the best defense this year. They beat Baylor, and so that certainly resonates with the committee. And then as of late offensively, Oklahoma State has been playing much better the last several weeks."

Pros and Cons about Notre Dame

"Well, they have great wins -- they won again this week at Virginia. One of the things the committee did note is that Virginia did not have their starting quarterback, but they're 9-1, they have a very strong strength of schedule. They have wins against Wisconsin and Purdue. Their loss, obviously, was to Cincinnati.

"We think very highly of them. They continue to play good football. Put them just after Michigan State, obviously."