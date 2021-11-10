College Football Playoffs: Selection Committee Explains Reasoning Behind Newest Rankings

Deciding which four teams that make it into the College Football Playoffs is no easy task.

Following the decision to remove computers (aka the Bowl Championship Series) and make the competition for a national championship into a four-team playoff decided by a committee of people, discussion and furthermore, controversy has fallen on those who decide which teams receive a golden ticket and which schools are relegated to other bowl games.

Each season brings new challenges, conversations and arguments, and 2021 is no different. After a fairly unanimous decision to rank the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, the conversation truly begins at No. 2.

There's a slew of opinions and individual arguments surrounding Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma ts respectively make college football's version of a final four.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

Most notably, Ohio State moved up in the rankings while Michigan State dropped from No. 3 last week. Undefeated Cincinnati and Oklahoma are still on the outside looking in.

Not possessing the superpower to make everyone in the world of college football happy, College Football Playoff selection committee chair Gary Barta joined a teleconference on Tuesday evening to explain the committee's thought process on a handful of topics.

Remarks on top four teams

"Georgia just continues to dominate in all areas, both sides of the ball, so the committee has them at No. 1. With Alabama, despite their close loss to LSU, the committee still views them as a strong, well-balanced team. Their offense and defenses statistically are still in the top five in several categories, and they have five wins against teams with better than a .500 record. Oregon coming off of the win at Washington, some nasty weather, they're ranked third. They have a win against a top-10 team, as well, and then Michigan State's loss allowed Oregon to move up one slot. Ohio State had its win on the road against Nebraska. They're ranked No. 4. The committee has them -- continues to be impressed with them, particularly offensively. It's worth noting that teams ranked 2 through 6 all won, but the committee just didn't see a separation -- the logjam that I referred to last week is still in place."

On Oklahoma's Ranking

"If you look at it, they are 9-0 and that's why they're ranked eighth in the country and not somewhere else. But they don't have any signature wins. Their best wins are against Kansas and Texas Tech. I mentioned last week, the committee noted as probably anybody who's been watching Oklahoma that the quarterback change to Caleb Williams has changed that team, and so they were off this past week, but just looking to see if that continues, because I do think that made a difference. The committee thinks that made a difference. But there just hasn't been a signature win yet. If you compare them to Michigan State, for example, Michigan State beat Michigan. If you look at Notre Dame, they've beaten Wisconsin, they've beaten Purdue, so they're sandwiched in between there. But there's a lot of football to be played. Oklahoma is 9-0, and we'll see starting this weekend."

On Oregon's Ranking Over Ohio State

"Well, the back-and-forth, looking at the win that Oregon has, the Ohio State win, they also beat Fresno, they won at UCLA, the play of their quarterback, they won at Washington in a really bad weather situation. You look at Ohio State, they have nice wins at Minnesota and Penn State, beat Maryland. They're playing really well offensively. Nebraska is a tough place to win at. But as the committee stopped and had that conversation back and forth, both teams won this weekend, and neither team separated themselves. Last week, the difference-maker for the committee was the Oregon win at Ohio State, and I would just suggest that since nothing really changed in the committee's eyes since last week, both teams won, both teams were on the road, Oregon maybe shined a little bit more, but at the end of the day Oregon ahead of Ohio State this week. That doesn't mean that that criteria would be the same the rest of the year. It depends on next week. We'll do it all over again."

Michigan State Ranked Behind Michigan (Despite Head-to-Head Win)

"The Michigan-Michigan State discussion really started last week, and I would just kind of summarize that the committee went back and forth, and really consensus was that Michigan probably is a more complete team. Statistically; offensively, defensively, they're ranked higher than Michigan State in just about every category. That being said, the committee gave great credence to the Michigan State win head-to-head against Michigan. That discussion went back and forth last week. This week the same discussion goes on. What's changed? Michigan won and Michigan State lost. So for this week, we slotted Michigan State at 7. As we come back next week, each of those discussions will happen again and we'll have another data point to look at."