Experts Predict Arizona State-Washington

There's no denying the country is split when it comes to who will win when Arizona State travels to Washington on Saturday.

With only three weeks remaining in the college football regular season, to say there's a lot on the line for both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies would fall short on how to properly describe this game.

Both programs have underachieved in vastly different ways.

As for Washington, the Huskies are accustomed to being a perennial power in the Pac-12, as yearly contention for the conference championship is where the conversation starts in Seattle. However, head coach Jimmy Lake (who is suspended for the game against Arizona State) saw his team drop their first two games of the year against Montana and Michigan before finally finding the win column.

Whereas the Huskies came out of the gates flat from the start, Arizona State held promise to make the Pac-12 title game regularly throughout the season. However, a myriad of turnovers and penalties have cost Arizona State on three separate occasions this season.

Needless to say, a win for either program will answer a few questions (for now).

Expert Predictions

ESPN FPI: ESPN's FPI gives Arizona State a slight advantage over the Huskies, giving the Sun Devils a 50.5% chance to win in Seattle.

Athlon Sports: Arizona State 24, Washington 17

"Arizona State has been decidedly up-and-down this season but comes to Montlake on an upswing after the strong showing against USC. The uncertainty plaguing Washington and potential hangover of a disappointing conclusion to last week's matchup with rival Oregon puts the Huskies in a precarious position."

Yahoo!: Arizona State 27, Washington 20

"Things aren't going well for Washington . . . Arizona State will keep with the game plan by running and running some more. It’s not going to take a whole lot of chances, getting past a sluggish first half by controlling the lines and the tempo in the second."

Sports Illustrated: Four out of five college football experts (John Garcia, Molly Geary, Richard Johnson and Pat Forde) have the Sun Devils emerging victorious on Saturday. One expert (Ross Dellenger) does not, as he chose Washington.

Bleacher Report: Arizona State 28-20