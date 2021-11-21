Four Takeaways from Arizona State's Loss to Oregon State

Arizona State dropped its fourth game of the season, losing to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. Here's four takeaways from the Sun Devils' final road trip of the season.

It's all but over.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have one game left in Pac-12 play, a home date with the Arizona Wildcats in a contest that will likely see the Sun Devils heavily favored.

However, many fans are wondering if that will truly be the case after another disappointing outing from Arizona State.

The Sun Devils came out flat in their 24-10 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night, perhaps after just finding out their slim hopes and dreams of capturing the Pac-12 South crown were decimated following Utah's throttling of Oregon prior to the start of the game.

It was a game that carried great significance for each team, as Oregon State still remains alive in the race for the Pac-12 North thanks to its win and Oregon's loss.

The Beavers entered the game with the No. 1 offense in the conference, lining up opposite Arizona State's No. 1 defense in the Pac-12.

The result? A two-possession victory for Oregon State, which finished with an undefeated home record after limiting the Sun Devils to no points in the first half.

For Arizona State fans, the loss could be described as frustrating and confusing for a team that once showed so much potential at the beginning of the season.

While the Sun Devils look to move forward with their attention on Arizona, let's take a look at four takeaways from Arizona State's loss.

Four Takeaways

Penalties are simply expected at this point: Arizona State accrued 10 penalties for 64 yards on Saturday, once again proving how much yellow flags can hold this team back.

Seven of those penalties came via false starts, inclduing on two consecutive plays in the final possession of the game.

At this point, coaching isn't everything. Players have to take some responsibility for consistently putting Arizona State behind the sticks and extending drives that ultimately lead to points.

However, it's an all around disappointing effort that's plagued the Sun Devils all season. That was again the case on Saturday night.

Passing game has officially gone dormant: When a team has a rushing attack as strong as Arizona State, it's completely reasonable to see the ball run on 75% of the plays. However, when situations call for a passing play, the aerial attack needs to be operated efficiently in order to keep the playbook (and defense) balanced.

That was not the case on Saturday, as quarterback Jayden Daniels again struggled to hit open receivers and threw an interception for the fourth straight game.

Whether it be play-calling, receivers inability to get open or quarterback play, Arizona State's passing attack has officially gone dormant, allowing opposing defenses to key in on the run. That was the case Saturday night, where red-hot running back Rachaad White was limited to 2.6 yards per carry.

Being a second-half team isn't enough: The Sun Devils once again came out flat to begin the game, giving room for the opposition to quickly establish themselves and settle in the driver's seat for the rest of the way.

Arizona State fought back with success against Washington, but their luck ran out against an Oregon State team that led 17-0 at halftime.

ASU managed to battle back, forcing a string of punts in the third quarter and eventually giving themselves a chance down the stretch. However, the slow start and an inconsistent offense that totaled 266 yards once again proved to be too much over the course of four quarters.

The phrase "it's not how you start, it's how you finish" can't stretch forever. Football is indeed a 60-minute game, yet when a team is playing from behind for a majority of those minutes, it's hard to win games.

That's been the story for a majority of weeks for Arizona State.

Perhaps it's time for change: Although these are typically reserved for game analysis and do sometimes involve some opinion, I couldn't help but interject here.

For the most part, when fans clamor to have a coaching staff fired, it's out of frustration that typically doesn't go anywhere.

I think highly of head coach Herm Edwards. Very highly. I enjoy listening to him speak, and I've seen how impactful of a person he is for many of those Sun Devils you root for on and off the field.

I'm also usually against cleaning house when the first thing doesn't go right.

However, it just might be time for a change for Arizona State.

It's hard to judge a coaching effort when 11 different players are out, making it obvious the team wasn't at full strength. Yet this opinion isn't purely based off a one-game sample size, as the course of the season has shown that maybe, just maybe, something has to change.

This team, despite being vastly talented, has managed to fall short of expectations. With the NCAA investigation currently ongoing and a good portion of talented players departing after this year, now may be the time to promptly wipe the slate clean and start over.