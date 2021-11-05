The Arizona State Sun Devils look to bounce back in a major way when the USC Trojans visit Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.

Who: USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 pm Arizona time

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Spread: Arizona State (8.5)

Over/Under: 60

Time is quickly running out for Arizona State to make the best of their season while their corps is loaded with talented veterans across the team.

Two straight losses to Utah and Washington State have quickly decimated a Sun Devils team that nearly found themselves planning trips to the Rose Bowl after defeating a talented UCLA team on the road earlier this season.

Yet, reality hit Arizona State quite hard, quickly bringing the Herm Edwards-led team back down to ground level.

Now, the Sun Devils have just four games remaining on their schedule, needing to escape without a loss while having Utah drop two games in the process in order to advance to the Pac-12 title game.

It's a tall task, and Arizona State simply can't afford to have wandering eyes, as their next matchup with USC will require a total team effort to bounce back from the Washington State loss.

The Trojans travel to Tempe after narrowly defeating Arizona, although the team will be without the services of superstar receiver Drake London after a fractured leg put London out for the season.

Prior to their win over the Wildcats, USC lost three out of four games.

The Trojans utilize a two-quarterback system with talented passers Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, as USC averages the most offensive yards per game in the Pac-12 with 458.

All signs are pointing towards a shootout at Sun Devil Stadium, as the last three meetings have been decided by one possession.

Who will emerge victorious?

How to Watch/Listen: USC at Arizona State

How to watch: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony on the call)

How to listen: 620 AM (Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, and Jeff Munn)

How to steam: fuboTV (Sign up for fubo with a seven-day free trial to get started now)