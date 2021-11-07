In Their Own Words: Arizona State's Win Over USC

A handful of Arizona State Sun Devils spoke with media members following their team's victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday.

It was a win the Arizona State Sun Devils needed, and it was a victory the team indeed secured.

The Sun Devils improved to 6-3 on the season following a 31-16 victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday. Arizona State, losing their previous two games, bounced back in solid fashion, pulling away from the Trojans in the fourth quarter of the game.

“We needed to finish; we needed to finish in a good way," said defensive back Chase Lucas following the win. "Our defense played lights out and big props to our linebackers and linemen doing their job to stop the run. I believe the message was to finish the game.

“This win was huge for us. I know that I won’t be able to play them (USC) again, and as a team we know that we have more things to finish. It was great to defeat USC. I love this team.”

The Sun Devils totaled 427 yards of offense in the win over the Trojans, as the team has failed to reach that mark only against Utah three weeks ago.

Much of the offense went through running back Rachaad White, who rushed for 202 yards and hit a slew of milestones in his three-touchdown performance. His 47-yard touchdown run gave the Sun Devils a 14-10 lead in the second quarter (after the extra point) and a 50-yard dash with 8:13 remaining in the game stretched the lead to 24-16.

“It is a blessing," White said. "The team welcomed me back and rallied behind me. They respected my decision last week in not playing, and to come out and do that tonight was amazing. I give credit to all the receivers and my linemen. It was a blessing and I’m really grateful for tonight.

"We were in this position last year where we didn't quite finish, and we came in with the mindset that we always have to play four quarters. My message to the guys was that we have been here, just keep doing what we we’re doing and have everyone do their job."

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards was one of thousands in Sun Devil Stadium that came away impressed with White's performance.

Edwards said, "He is a dramatic back, he has his game-changing plays obviously. He has very good vision, and is explosive. That is what you saw; he scored three touchdowns against a team like that and some of them were long runs. He had 202 yards rushing. We gave the ball to him a bunch and he did a nice job running with it."

After star receiver Drake London went down last week, the expectation surrounding USC's offense would be a strong rushing approach. The Trojans were limited to 92 yards rushing on 27 attempts Saturday, only the fourth time this season USC was held to under 100 yards on the ground.

“We talked about it all week. We felt that they would try to run the ball because they have been running it nicely. They have two big powerful backs and we wanted to stop them from running," said Edwards.

"Believe it or not, we did not sack the quarterback, but we were able to get around (it). Our secondary and our linebackers, for the most part, didn’t give up a bunch of explosive plays. This is what the offense can do; they can make big plays working down the field and that was not the case tonight.”

Edwards was asked what impressed him the most about Arizona State's victory:

“Their ability to compete in some adverse situations," he said. "I think we talked about it all week, I thought the staff did a really nice job sending that message. I think when you watch the game, it wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but our ability to just continue to compete was there.

"Then, you have to give our defense a lot of credit; I think this is a high-power offense and if you can play to the point that we were able to do, that gives you a chance. The times the offense struggled, we kept running the football. Our record is pretty good when we get it over 250. It was a great effort by the players and coaches.”

The Sun Devils now prepare for a road battle with Washington next Saturday.