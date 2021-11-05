What Does the Future Hold for Arizona State's Jayden Daniels?

The Arizona State quarterback has quite the decision to make when it comes to his future.

It's never too early to be thinking about your future.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has brought electricity to the Sun Devils offense for what has now been nearly three years, making splash plays with his arm and often times his legs.

Daniels has already eclipsed a few milestones this season, passing 1,000 career rushing yards, 5,000 career passing yards and 6,000 career total yards. Daniels arrived to Arizona State and immediately started, becoming the first true freshman in Sun Devils history to start at quarterback.

With only four games remaining, fans and media have begun talk about life after Daniels, as the junior quarterback could declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to the season, Daniels was ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper as his fourth-best quarterback prospect. While that was high un the eyes of many, Daniels entered 2021 with serious consideration to improve his draft stock drastically.

A week ago, Bleacher Report released an updated big board, ranking the Arizona State quarterback as its seventh-best quarterback and 65th prospect overall.

The talent undoubtedly exists for Daniels to enter the league, yet most of the knocks on his game derive from the small details that separate merely good college quarterbacks from pro-ready passers.

Factors such as anticipation, throwing receivers open, being able to hit small passing windows, consistency and overall accuracy were traits many challenged the Sun Devils quarterback to grab by the horns entering this season.

To date, Daniels hasn't progressed like many hoped he would for Arizona State. His future hasn't been discussed openly, as Daniels (wisely) appears focused on finishing the season on a high note prior to evaluating his options.

Future Possibilities for Daniels

Returning to Arizona State: This remains a very likely option for Daniels, who would look to fine-tune his passing skills and potentially add to his frame over the course of the next year. Daniels would also be eligible for the Senior Bowl, an opportunity to meet with teams and get hands-on NFL experience prior to the NFL Combine. Daniels could easily enter early pick consideration with more muscle on his frame and improved passing play.

Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft: Although less likely (in our opinion), many mock drafts and big boards do have Daniels quite high on MockDraftDatabase, although Daniels is projected to be about a fifth-round pick at the moment. Daniels could declare for a handful of reasons, ranging from simply wanting to get the earliest shot at his ultimate dream of playing in the league or believing a senior season would only derail his draft stock.

Transfer Portal: While not being heavily discussed, the transfer portal is indeed an option for Daniels, for a handful of reasons. Arizona State's current investigation by the NCAA is expected to impact the team in some capacity next season, and Daniels may not want to stick around to find out how. On another note, Daniels may want to put himself in a more passing friendly offense similar to what Jalen Hurts did after transferring to Oklahoma.

Arizona State's future is unknown at the moment, along with Daniels. The Sun Devils may see Daniels depart for other adventures, and in that scenario, many fans may want transfer portal quarterbacks such as Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler or Florida State's Chubba Purdy, both local products from the state of Arizona.

Four games (plus a bowl game) are remaining in what may potentially be the last dance for Daniels and the rest of a talented Arizona State team. While Daniels' future is undecided at the moment, different options exist for a quarterback that could very well lean in any direction.